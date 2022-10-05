Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Six areas which lead to burnout in your job
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all pr... 5 October 2022 9:21 PM
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help' Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate... 5 October 2022 9:00 PM
Eskom extends load shedding into weekend The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns. 5 October 2022 4:53 PM
View all Local
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected... 5 October 2022 12:15 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protecto... 5 October 2022 12:02 PM
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown... 4 October 2022 8:48 PM
View all Politics
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all pr... 5 October 2022 9:21 PM
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help' Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate... 5 October 2022 9:00 PM
Two sound technologies to know about From making silent things noisy to selling your voice 5 October 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work? An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing... 5 October 2022 6:17 PM
'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide... 5 October 2022 3:04 PM
To hbd or not to hbd: How much effort does a 'happy birthday' message need? Birthdays are one of the most celebrated personal occasions in the history of humankind. 5 October 2022 2:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights b... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for... 2 October 2022 8:53 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura

5 October 2022 12:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
ANC
Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng premier

Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC ) chair - Panyaza Lesufi about potentially taking the position of Premier of Gauteng.

  • Lesufi is the ANC favourite to take the position of premier of Gauteng.

  • Lesufi said there needs to be a more balanced approach to the critiques of the ANC.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

Lesufi said that while he would be honoured to be elected to this position, he does not want to raise his hand and claim to be a saviour amid poverty and other crises.

If the ANC feels I am the best person to be there, I will honestly be humbled but with deep pain.

Panyaza Lesufi, ANC chair of Gauteng

While he does acknowledge that there are issues within the party and they should be held to account, he said that a balanced approach must be taken when criticising the ANC and that their successes must be acknowledged.

We might be on shaky ground in terms of the trust deficit. We might be on shaky ground in terms of voter support. But the reality is there is something we are doing for this country.

Panyaza Lesufi, ANC chair of Gauteng

Lesufi said that stable government and ensuring that basic resources are available are the key factors needed to ensure that the country grows in a positive way.

Listen to the audio above for more.




5 October 2022 12:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
ANC
Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng premier

More from Local

Shipping containers transformed into hair salons line the business district of Cape Town's townships. With hair styles like iTwist, mistress and cheesekop; township hair styles are trending. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/Eyewitness News

R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships

5 October 2022 9:21 PM

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Eskom extends load shedding into weekend

5 October 2022 4:53 PM

The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill

5 October 2022 3:04 PM

Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vehicles seized during an operation by the Hawks in West Rand. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Hawks seize luxury vehicles belonging to illegal mining kingpins

5 October 2022 1:39 PM

A video of the vehicles of suspected illegal mining kingpins being seized by the Hawks has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower: Govt should stop doing business with corruption-accused companies

5 October 2022 1:26 PM

Calls for government to ban McKinsey from doing business with the state are mounting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating

5 October 2022 12:04 PM

A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the opposition party march in Pretoria on Friday, 9 September 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

5 October 2022 12:02 PM

It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Restrictions enforced to conserve water in Gauteng - Rand Water

5 October 2022 10:15 AM

Rand Water says its implementing stage two water regulations, which means the watering of gardens, use of hosepipes and filling of swimming pools is prohibited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Satsa: Murder of German tourist will negatively affect SA

5 October 2022 10:06 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Oupa Pilane, the co chair of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, on the impact of crime on the local tourism sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the opposition party march in Pretoria on Friday, 9 September 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

5 October 2022 12:02 PM

It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse announces her mayoral committee members at a briefing in Braamfontein on 13 December 2021. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate

4 October 2022 8:48 PM

Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: robath/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government

4 October 2022 4:43 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: @mphophalatse1/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Former JHB mayor explains action to overturn ousting

4 October 2022 2:57 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA aircraft. Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter

Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale

3 October 2022 8:28 PM

The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Parliament on Thursday, 29 September 2022. Picture: GCIS.

YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field

3 October 2022 2:43 PM

If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: ANC Greater Johannesburg Region/Twitter

Special council sitting was lawful, says new Joburg Mayor Morero

3 October 2022 11:41 AM

On Friday, the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero was elected as the fifth mayor of the City of Johannesburg in eighteen months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the opposition party march in Pretoria on Friday, 9 September 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

Acting Public Protector Gcaleka: Phala Phala probe not taking long

3 October 2022 9:48 AM

The Public Protectors office celebrated 27 years of existence on Friday and at this time the findings of several investigations were published.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Medupi power station. Picture: Eskom.co.za

Eskom infrastructure being sabotaged from factions within ANC - Ebrahim Harvey

3 October 2022 8:18 AM

Ebrahim Harvey, a political analyst, is of the view that some factions within the African National Congress (ANC) are sabotaging Eskom as they want to re-establish lucrative ways for their corruption channels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A special sitting of City of Joburg council on 30 September 2022. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter

ANC planning to oust DA coalition in Tshwane, Ekurhuleni

3 October 2022 7:32 AM

After unseating the DA in Johannesburg, the ANC now has its eyes set on the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

Politics Local

'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura

Local Politics

Whistleblower: Govt should stop doing business with corruption-accused companies

Local

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

5 October 2022 8:30 PM

Home Affairs to verify nationality of 4 alleged illegal mining kingpins

5 October 2022 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA