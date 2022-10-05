'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura





Clement Manyathela spoke to Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC ) chair - Panyaza Lesufi about potentially taking the position of Premier of Gauteng.

Lesufi is the ANC favourite to take the position of premier of Gauteng .

Lesufi said there needs to be a more balanced approach to the critiques of the ANC.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

Lesufi said that while he would be honoured to be elected to this position, he does not want to raise his hand and claim to be a saviour amid poverty and other crises.

If the ANC feels I am the best person to be there, I will honestly be humbled but with deep pain. Panyaza Lesufi, ANC chair of Gauteng

While he does acknowledge that there are issues within the party and they should be held to account, he said that a balanced approach must be taken when criticising the ANC and that their successes must be acknowledged.

We might be on shaky ground in terms of the trust deficit. We might be on shaky ground in terms of voter support. But the reality is there is something we are doing for this country. Panyaza Lesufi, ANC chair of Gauteng

Lesufi said that stable government and ensuring that basic resources are available are the key factors needed to ensure that the country grows in a positive way.

Listen to the audio above for more.