Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Beckett says 'burnout' is currently one of the biggest challenges that businesses and individuals face today.
Beckett describes burnout as a state of ongoing exposure to stressful work environments which can result in the loss of personal identity.
World Health Organisation studies show that 75% - 80% of people are in one of the stages of burnout.
People are exhausted mentally, physically, and spiritually and it is time for us to admit this. It is time for us to talk about it. It is time for us to look after ourselves better.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
Stages and signs of burnout:
1. The compulsion to prove yourself:
In this first stage, many people tend to feel the need to constantly prove themselves in the workplace.
2. Working harder and longer hours:
In this next stage, in order to 'prove themselves' people start to feel the need to work longer hours to show they can be productive.
3. Neglecting your needs:
Beckett says, in this stage working longer hours results in people neglecting their health.
The deeper the stages go, the more you need help — the more difficult it becomes for you to help yourself.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
4. The displacement of conflict:
At this stage, you may start to realise that you are missing out on other important things in your life outside of work but you are struggling to prioritise , says Beckett.
5. Revision of values:
Beckett argues that in this stage you spend time trying to review your values and you start to realise you need to find a better work-life balance.
Burnout is not a thing that happens at once, burnout happens progressively over time.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
6. Denial of emerging problems:
In this stage, most people tend to be in denial about what they are going through, he notes.
7. Withdrawal Mode:
You withdraw completely from your work and from your friends and the result is you end up doing less and less, Beckett added.
8. Odd behaviour changes:
Beckett says at this stage most people's behaviour starts to change and they start doing things out of their character.
9. Depersonalisation stage:
You start devaluing the people who love and care for you in both your personal and work life.
It's time for businesses to start creating an environment where burnout is unlikely to occur.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
Beckett says people tend to through most of these stages before they feel the full burnout.
Full burnout can lead to depression.Stanley Beckett - CEO - ChangecreatorSA
Scroll up to the audio to hear more about the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October
The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it
Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.Read More
SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.Read More
Health and wellness: No age limit on medical male circumcision, says GP
The general practitioner said his youngest patient was seven-days-old and his oldest was age 50.Read More
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
Cathy Mohlahlana: My ubringing taught me humility and hard work
The former eNCA news anchor grew up in a small rural village called Brilliant, which is about an hour away from Limpopo’s capital, Polokwane.Read More