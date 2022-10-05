POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka





JOHANNESBURG - The second season of Politricking with Tshidi Madia is finally here. For the first episode of this Eyewitness News politics podcast, your host found acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka and asked her thoughts on the politicisation of the Chapter 9 institution she’s currently leading.

Madia asked her about the office and its role in the South African political landscape.

“I’ve come to terms with it, it’s the nature of the job, it is a constitutional institution, established to strengthen constitutional democracy and bring politicians to account. [It's] not involved but oversees the politicians entrusted with governance in our country.”

Gcaleka says the office has an opportunity to rise above the fray in order to be a true vanguard of the country’s democracy.

The deputy public protector has been acting on behalf of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June.

Mkhwebane is undergoing a parliamentary process, which is seeking to determine if she should be impeached. She is also fighting her suspension in the courts.

Gcaleka says recent court findings, which have overturned and discredited some of the suspended public protector’s reports, cannot be ignored and insisted on the need to follow the law to the letter, as well as allowing the Constitution of the country to give guidance on how the Chapter 9 institution goes about doing its job.

“I think for me it was foresight in the Constitution, that there would come a time when there’s pressures from all sides and for you get out of that you must be courageous. You need to do your work without fear, you need to be guided by the legal principles of our country, where the Constitution is the supreme law.”

Gcaleka also refused to be rushed when it came to concluding the Phala Phala farm saga. Former spy boss Arthur Fraser lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of money laundering and covering up the theft of millions of undisclosed foreign currency, which was hidden in furniture at his farm.

“We are handling it with the utmost of priority; it’s not for the ANC December conference, not at all, that is none of our business.”

The acting public protector also shared her thoughts on whether she’d put her hand up for the post when Mkhwebane’s tenure ends in October next year.

“The process is not yet on, once it starts... I’d have to do an individual assessment. I think because of where the office has been I have to be honest with myself…”

