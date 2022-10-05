Listeners Choice: What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement
Clement Manyathela spoke to principal at real estate agency Snooks Estates - Matseleng Mogodi about what you need to know about terminating a lease agreement.
A lease agreement is a legally binding contract which means there are legal consequences to terminating it before the agreed date.
According to Mogodi, many lease agreements have ambiguous cancellation causes so it is important to have a clear understanding of what the specific rules are with ending the lease, preferably before you sign on the dotted line.
When it comes to a landlord terminating a lease, this can only be done with a valid reason and they need to follow certain processes.
The reasons a landlord can terminate the lease is because they are selling the property or they want to renovate, in which case they need to give reasonable notice to the tenant to move out; or if there is a breach by the tenant.
A tenant can cancel the lease if the conditions of the property are not safe or it is not well looked after, or if they find another property.
If you do decide to terminate a lease before the end date and it affects the landlord's ability to rent out the space, you may have to pay a cancellation fee which is a portion of the deposit.
However, Mogodi said that if you give enough notice based on your rental agreement, the penalty should be reasonable and not the full deposit cost.
Unfortunately there is no exact figure that can be charged but it [must be] a reasonable figure.Matseleng Mogodi, principal at real estate agency Snooks Estates
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched1507/feverpitched150700066/42930152-red-for-rent-real-estate-sign-in-front-of-beautiful-house-.jpg
