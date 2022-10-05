Whistleblower: Govt should stop doing business with corruption-accused companies





Whistleblower, Bianca Goodson, spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela about the government continuing to do business with companies embroiled in corruption and fraud.

Whistleblower, Bianca Goodson, says National Treasury should ban all companies accused of fraud and corruption from being involved in state contracts.

This includes McKinsey, the global consultancy, which has been embroiled in state capture allegations.

McKinsey South Africa withdrew its consulting services to Business for South Africa (B4SA) after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged it with corruption and fraud.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Goodson said it's an insult to whistleblowers that government continues to do business with McKinsey and other corruption-accused companies.

She said that while corrupt companies are still benefitting from government contracts, whistleblowers are struggling to find employment after lifting the lid on wrongdoing.

I think that people responsible for our tax money should be stringent on who they allow to receive benefits. When I see that entities like McKinsey and our government continue to work together, that is categorially a slap in the face. Bianca Goodson, Whistleblower

It is distressing because since 2017 I have not been able to find formal employment. It is really disturbing and I did not put my hand up for this. Bianca Goodson, Whistleblower

Goodson said whistleblowers were key to exposing corruption but government had failed to offer them adequate protection.

Senior Gauteng health official, Babita Deokaran, was shot dead outside her home in Johannesburg in August 2021.

Another senior official from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa), Martha Ngoye, said she feared for her life after spilling the beans on the multi-billion rand Swifambo and Siyangena contracts, which were set aside.

Ngoye spoke to 702 Breakfast show host Bongani Bingwa last month.

I have been threatened. I have been told that I think I am running Prasa. I have been told that I think the legal department is so powerful that it runs the company, I have been told that my time is limited at Prasa if I don’t toe the line. Martha Ngoye, Suspended Legal Head - Passenger Rail South Africa

