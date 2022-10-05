To hbd or not to hbd: How much effort does a 'happy birthday' message need?
Clement Manyathela speaks to listeners about whether or not they get offended by people putting minimal effort in wishing them a happy birthday.
To put it into perspective, birthdays are the only occasion we are all guaranteed to experience every year.
It is also widely believed that Happy Birthday to You is the most sung 'song' of all time.
However, because everyone experiences a birthday, it can be difficult to remember them all or to craft personalised versions of the same message every year.
This may make things very awkward when the inevitable happens and you end up forgetting to sending that 'hbd' or mixing days up.
Here's what listeners had to say.
[Birthdays] are special days. They come once in a year and by saying 'happy birthday' it means a lot, it makes a lot of difference... I won't get angry [if someone forgets] but I get irritated by it!Phillip, caller
Yes, it's important to feel loved, for people to show you they love you, but you can't guilt people into loving you... it does happen, sometimes, when people are busy that they forget... You can't guilt people because they forgot your birthday.Thembile, caller
I think because I do so much on people's birthdays... I'm a bad one. I would be very pissed off when they don't reciprocate!Anonymous, WhatsApp voice note
As you grow old, as you age... I think we tend to be less concerned about the birthdays [but], yes, we wanna get some special messages, especially from the people that we are in relationships with.Mpho, caller
Scroll up for the full audio.
