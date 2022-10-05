Midday Report Express: Illegal mining kingpins' arrest, GP water shedding & more

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Six areas which lead to burnout in your job
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Latest Local
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all pr... 5 October 2022 9:21 PM
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help' Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate... 5 October 2022 9:00 PM
Eskom extends load shedding into weekend The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns. 5 October 2022 4:53 PM
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected... 5 October 2022 12:15 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protecto... 5 October 2022 12:02 PM
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate Phalatse's attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown... 4 October 2022 8:48 PM
Two sound technologies to know about From making silent things noisy to selling your voice 5 October 2022 7:15 PM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights b... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work? An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing... 5 October 2022 6:17 PM
'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide... 5 October 2022 3:04 PM
To hbd or not to hbd: How much effort does a 'happy birthday' message need? Birthdays are one of the most celebrated personal occasions in the history of humankind. 5 October 2022 2:03 PM
Listeners Choice: What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement Many people will sign a lease agreement at some point, but this agreement may need to be unexpectedly terminated. Here is what you... 5 October 2022 12:30 PM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights b... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire's original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine's formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine's formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for... 2 October 2022 8:53 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
Midday Report Express: Illegal mining kingpins' arrest, GP water shedding & more

5 October 2022 1:38 PM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Airports Company South Africa ACSA
Illegal mining
gauteng water restrictions
#EskomLoadShedding
Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi
Judicial Service Commission interviews
German Tourist killed

The Midday Report Express has the day's breaking stories and you can expect analysis tailored for you.

Expect analysis into breaking stories today starting off with the Aiports Company South Africa (ACSA) urging international travellers to arrive four hours prior to departure. This is due to jet fuel delays.

Gopolang Peme is the spokesperson for ACSA and has the details.

Water and electricity shedding

Rand Water implements Stage 2 water restrictions. What is water shedding and how does electricity disrupt water supply? Scientist and water expert, Professor Anthony Turton sheds light on this one.

Staying with shedding news, Eskom has escalated blackouts to Stage 4. Hilton Trollip - energy sector specialist joined the Midday Report Express team for an in-depth discussion into this.

SCA judge interviews and GBV Femicide Bill

Day 3: Judges Matter: The JSC is in a process of interviewing judges to serve on SA’s superior courts. Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter Campaign – Mbekezeli Benjamin has the details.

National Council on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide Bill has been gazetted. Lisa Vetten is the research and project consultant at the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg and goes into detail about this.

Cele in Mpumalanga and Enyobeni tavern owner back in court

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and SAPS boss Fannie Masemola visit the Mpumalanga scene where a German tourist was killed. Mweli Masilela - Newzroom Afrika Reporter and Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson have the details.

Meanwhile, as Enyobeni tavern victim's families still wait for answers; the Enyobeni tavern owner is back in court for a pre-trial hearing. Johnnie Isaacs – News24 reporter has the details.

Illegal mining kingpins' court appearance

The Hawks arrested several illegal mining kingpins – seizing 13 luxury cars. The suspects are appearing in Krugersdorp Magistrate's court. Kgomotso Modise - EWN reporter helps unpack the proceedings for this case.

ANC briefing

The African National Congress in Gauteng briefs members of the media on the outcomes of the Special PEC meeting in the wake of David Makhura resigning and Panyaza Lesufi expected to be elected into the Premier position. Rebone Tau - former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team and Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter have the details.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio




