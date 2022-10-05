Midday Report Express: Illegal mining kingpins' arrest, GP water shedding & more





Expect analysis into breaking stories today starting off with the Aiports Company South Africa (ACSA) urging international travellers to arrive four hours prior to departure. This is due to jet fuel delays.

Gopolang Peme is the spokesperson for ACSA and has the details.

Water and electricity shedding

Rand Water implements Stage 2 water restrictions. What is water shedding and how does electricity disrupt water supply? Scientist and water expert, Professor Anthony Turton sheds light on this one.

Staying with shedding news, Eskom has escalated blackouts to Stage 4. Hilton Trollip - energy sector specialist joined the Midday Report Express team for an in-depth discussion into this.

SCA judge interviews and GBV Femicide Bill

Day 3: Judges Matter: The JSC is in a process of interviewing judges to serve on SA’s superior courts. Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter Campaign – Mbekezeli Benjamin has the details.

National Council on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide Bill has been gazetted. Lisa Vetten is the research and project consultant at the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Johannesburg and goes into detail about this.

Cele in Mpumalanga and Enyobeni tavern owner back in court

The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and SAPS boss Fannie Masemola visit the Mpumalanga scene where a German tourist was killed. Mweli Masilela - Newzroom Afrika Reporter and Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson have the details.

Meanwhile, as Enyobeni tavern victim's families still wait for answers; the Enyobeni tavern owner is back in court for a pre-trial hearing. Johnnie Isaacs – News24 reporter has the details.

Illegal mining kingpins' court appearance

The Hawks arrested several illegal mining kingpins – seizing 13 luxury cars. The suspects are appearing in Krugersdorp Magistrate's court. Kgomotso Modise - EWN reporter helps unpack the proceedings for this case.

ANC briefing

The African National Congress in Gauteng briefs members of the media on the outcomes of the Special PEC meeting in the wake of David Makhura resigning and Panyaza Lesufi expected to be elected into the Premier position. Rebone Tau - former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team and Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter have the details.

