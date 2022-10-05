Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Six areas which lead to burnout in your job
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all pr... 5 October 2022 9:21 PM
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help' Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate... 5 October 2022 9:00 PM
Eskom extends load shedding into weekend The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns. 5 October 2022 4:53 PM
View all Local
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected... 5 October 2022 12:15 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protecto... 5 October 2022 12:02 PM
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown... 4 October 2022 8:48 PM
View all Politics
Two sound technologies to know about From making silent things noisy to selling your voice 5 October 2022 7:15 PM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights b... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work? An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing... 5 October 2022 6:17 PM
View all Business
'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide... 5 October 2022 3:04 PM
To hbd or not to hbd: How much effort does a 'happy birthday' message need? Birthdays are one of the most celebrated personal occasions in the history of humankind. 5 October 2022 2:03 PM
Listeners Choice: What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement Many people will sign a lease agreement at some point, but this agreement may need to be unexpectedly terminated. Here is what you... 5 October 2022 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights b... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for... 2 October 2022 8:53 AM
Should you invest more into stock markets as they decline? The extent of market volatility in 2022 has left many investors on edge - what should you do? Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shar... 29 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships

5 October 2022 9:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund.

- A R300 million fund has been launched to provide access to capital for SMMEs in Gauteng townships

- The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a collaboration by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund

- This partnership model can be replicated and scaled across all our provinces, the Fund says

Wednesday saw the launch of a R300 million fund to provide access to capital for SMMEs (small, medium-sized and micro-enterprises) in Gauteng townships.

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a collaboration by the Gauteng Provincial Government, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund.

FILE: Spaza shop owner. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Spaza shop owner. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

A joint statement notes that while the majority of the over 2 million formal and informal small businesses in the country are township-based, most are unable to access funding from the formal banking sector.

"Without this funding, they are unable to grow their businesses, create jobs or participate meaningfully in the economy."

"The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund seeks to remedy this."

RELATED: What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy

The statement describes the Fund's partnership model as a game changer, which can be replicated and scaled across all South Africa's provinces.

On The Money Show, Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Ketso Gordhan, CEO of the SA SME Fund.

The origins of the Fund go back to both COVID and the July unrest last year but, to be honest, there's always a crisis with SME funding so it's an appropriate name in some ways to identify what is clearly a major constraint in growing SMEs.

Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

It will be managed by a bunch of non-banking financial intermediaries who specialise in particular types of businesses.

Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

How accessible is this fund to those entrepreneurs who have failed to access funding through traditional banking channels?

People who are looking for funding and can't meet the rigorous requirements of banks are not necessarily a 'bad carrot'. They just don't have some of the key elements that a bank typically requires to be able to lend.

Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

In some circumstances we will take only the assets that we are financing as security, so you don't need to provide additional collateral...

Ketso Gordhan, CEO - SA SME Fund

Three of the Fund's intermediaries were named at Wednesday's launch, who have already been signed.

More will be announced next week Gordhan says.

These lenders all have websites and online application portals - the specifics will still be made available.

Click here to access the SA SME Fund website.

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships




5 October 2022 9:21 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

More from Business

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two sound technologies to know about

5 October 2022 7:15 PM

From making silent things noisy to selling your voice

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 6:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 African Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?

5 October 2022 6:17 PM

An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Eskom extends load shedding into weekend

5 October 2022 4:53 PM

The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec granted licence for life insurance business - 'another profit vector'

4 October 2022 10:39 PM

Up till now, Capitec Bank has been offering credit life and funeral policies underwritten by other insurers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Buddy, the talking dog, from Toyota SA's 'We’re Back!' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage

4 October 2022 10:24 PM

Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB

4 October 2022 7:47 PM

Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making

4 October 2022 7:12 PM

Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pramotephotostock/123rf.com

Auto group Motus invest R3.6 billion in UK aftermarket parts business

4 October 2022 6:38 PM

The Money Show asks Motus CEO Osman Arbee about the Group's acquisition of Motor Parts Direct in the UK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Eskom extends load shedding into weekend

5 October 2022 4:53 PM

The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill

5 October 2022 3:04 PM

Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vehicles seized during an operation by the Hawks in West Rand. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Hawks seize luxury vehicles belonging to illegal mining kingpins

5 October 2022 1:39 PM

A video of the vehicles of suspected illegal mining kingpins being seized by the Hawks has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower: Govt should stop doing business with corruption-accused companies

5 October 2022 1:26 PM

Calls for government to ban McKinsey from doing business with the state are mounting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura

5 October 2022 12:15 PM

Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating

5 October 2022 12:04 PM

A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the opposition party march in Pretoria on Friday, 9 September 2022. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

5 October 2022 12:02 PM

It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Restrictions enforced to conserve water in Gauteng - Rand Water

5 October 2022 10:15 AM

Rand Water says its implementing stage two water regulations, which means the watering of gardens, use of hosepipes and filling of swimming pools is prohibited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Satsa: Murder of German tourist will negatively affect SA

5 October 2022 10:06 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Oupa Pilane, the co chair of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, on the impact of crime on the local tourism sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

Politics Local

'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura

Local Politics

Whistleblower: Govt should stop doing business with corruption-accused companies

Local

Politics

EWN Highlights

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll 29, says WHO

5 October 2022 8:30 PM

Home Affairs to verify nationality of 4 alleged illegal mining kingpins

5 October 2022 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA