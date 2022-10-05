'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill
Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has published the gazetted National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) Bill, 2022.
Nkoana-Mashabane intends to introduce the Bill in Parliament, in accordance with Section 73 of the Constitution.
Currently, the implementation of the "national strategic plan" relating to GBV is handled by a coalition of organisations and individuals, on a voluntary basis.
According to the Minister, the council, once established, would be the official structure responsible for implementing government's plans to fight GBV and femicide in the country.
However, Vetten points out certain issues with the Bill:
- It's hard to see the kind of power this council will actually have.
- The relationship between the bill and the people it protects - including children and people with disability is not very clear.
- What then is the role of the Commission for Gender Equality?
- It also doesn't recognise that academic institutions are also part of civil society
- Any emphasis on research is missing.
These questions of structure and their powers become really important in terms of deciding where authority is. Its greatest weakness is that it (the Bill) seems to think that the problem of violence is something you could just solve by monitoring evaluation and managing and administering, that just misses the point.Lisa Vetten - researcher
To hear more about the Bill, scroll up for the audio.
