Sadtu: Better pay can entice young people to become teachers
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary of Sadtu.
Monday was World Teachers' Day and the theme for this year was "The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers"
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said the theme was timeless and spoke to the notion that teachers are nation builders.
Sadtu general secretary, Mugwena Maluleke, said for true transformation, government needed to invest more in South Africa's teachers.
The theme is relevant as a result of embarking on a journey of transforming education and embracing issues of artificial intelligence (AI) in education.Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary - Sadtu
Maluleke added that, in most cases, teachers are left behind in the planning of policies. Rather they're only allowed involvement after policies are already developed.
He said this exposed teachers to partial training and contradicted the idea of investing in education.
We believe that anything you bring must be a supporter [and] must be a resource, to the teachers and the learners.Mugwena Maluleke, General Secretary - Sadtu
Maluleke said if government and our citizens valued and trusted the education sector more, the country would be better equipped to deal with issues of growth.
But Maluleke said teachers needed to come to the party too with exemplary conduct.
He added that for the profession to grow and transform, sufficient remuneration was key to attracting more young people to join the profession.
