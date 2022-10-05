Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Six areas which lead to burnout in your job
Two sound technologies to know about

5 October 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

From making silent things noisy to selling your voice

What makes for a great voice is subjective, but like your taste in beauty, what makes for a good voice will differ among us but everyone has a preference and typically would find some voices very good as they might find some terrible.

Generally singers, actors and broadcasters will have a part of their fan appeal related to the sound of their voice and so they could earn significant money from it. It may be so valuable that it may be insured to compensate should something go wrong.

Our voices change as we age and for some that may mean their voice gets better, but at some point we lose that ability. Ageing singers struggle to hit the same notes they did in their youth even as they become more accomplished in other ways in controlling their voices.

Until now though, after a certain point we could only listen to their recorded content to remember how good they were. In the future though we can expect to continue to listen to our favourite voices long after they have stopped performing or are even alive.

The first notable voice that will be used this way is veteran actor and iconic voice actor James Earl Jones. His role as Darth Vader made him one of the most recognised voices on the planet. If that was not enough, for many years it was his booming voice that announced you were listening to CNN when it was founded.

The deal between Disney and Jones will allow the company they acquired the rights to Star Wars to produce more content using Jones's voice as Darth Vader.

Text to speech

The technology to convert text to speech has long been in the making, but it was easy to spot the very mechanical sounding voices.

Using deep learning programs to better understand what and sounds are produced have significantly improved things to the point that you might not be able to tell the difference.

When you speak to your digital assistant like Siri, Alexa or the Google assistant you are interacting with an AI that tries to understand what you are saying and then convert that to something it can check against its massive search database.

The answers are stored as text and so will need to be converted into speech again. It happens so quickly that you could feel like you are having a conversation.

The same applies when you are being given directions on your GPS. No-one recorded how to say all those road names, a powerful AI “reads” it the same way you do. It does not always get it right, but it is able to read many more languages that we can.

One of the best is Descript which allows you to capture and transcribe audio, then edit it as text while also editing the audio. If you happen to make lots of uhms in your speech, you simply search and replace them in the text to remove it.

If you meant to say “million” but mistakenly said “billion”, you just edit the text and it will update the audio.

To do this you first need about 30 minutes of the voice you want to use talking. Once trained you can easily import more audio or just write the text to have the trained voice say what you wanted.

You can even edit video with the program looking to update the video to fit.

Speech to text

Talking is much easier than writing and so some products will allow you to talk and translate what is said as you are speaking into text.

The paragraph above was spoken and transcribed by Google docs as a free service to assist those that may prefer talking or are not able to type.

If you are an older person, you probably don’t type so quickly, with the speech to text tools, you can type as fast as you speak.

Speech to Speech

The technology that is used to keep Darth Vader terrorising a galaxy far far away for many, many years to come is by Respeecher. They use spoken words with trained voices to create what they say are even more realistic voices as the speech input will include the pace and emotion in the delivery, not just the words.

The potential is quite amazing.

Besides being able to have a famous voice be used for any other script, the company say they will allow producers to produce effects that have not been possible to now.

Child actors are one such use. They can make or break an ad campaign, but after getting half the line right you might not get the next part in the same way. Until now you have needed the child to do the line over and over. Now you find the child voice you like, record them talking about things they like, then using the tech have a professional voice artist deliver the line correctly with just the right pave and emotion but have it produced in the child’s voice.

It was not only James Earl Jones that will be part of the Disney / Respeecher Star Wars team. Mark Hamill, better known as Luke Skywalker is also part of the team. In his case the producers needed a young Luke Skywalker for the Mandalorian series and so worked to both make him look younger but also sound younger by profiling his younger voice and then have him do his lines at his 71 year old self.

The effects are good enough to make you watch the scene, not the technology.

Another potential future option relates to having actors be able to use their voices when the movies are translated into other languages. Darth Vader speaking isiXhosa could be a game changer for those that want to enjoy movies in their own language.

Young Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill at 71

The Dark Side

While this has lots of promise there are always more questions that arise from new developments like this. Who is the actual actor in these cases? Could a studio pay a fraction of the money to a struggling actor to use the likeness and voice of a star to make their even more for themselves?

Once a voice is cloned, who is responsible for it not being used for deep fakes, the term given to audio and video that intentionally tries to convince viewers that are listening or watching someone else.

Finally what impact might this have for a politician that may be shown saying or doing something they did not do. Given how we rarely actually see politicians, some even chose to give the impression they have visited places and said things they did not.

Silent cars roar

For some the silence of an electric vehicle is a big plus, but for most they will miss the sound of the engine.

The other issue for a vehicle that moves silently is that other road users, pedestrians and even animals will not hear the vehicle coming and potentially walk in front of it.

By giving electric vehicles sound again allows you not only to hear it, it can potentially use unique sounds that may become part of the marketing of the car. You could create a futuristic Star Wars sound to alert others to your arrival while you imagine yourself flying along in your X wing fighter.

You could use any sound though including music tracks, Minibus Taxis certainly have shown the way for how to do that well.

It is going to become a major issue as the number of electric vehicles soar, but it does not start with the silent engine. Indicators for the longest time have had a characteristic sound that ensured you knew you had turned it one or forgot to turn it off, but modern relays don’t make that sound anymore and so manufacturers have resorted to playing the sound on the car radio instead.

While making actual sound will both help with preventing accidents, sound we can’t even hear plays a part too. Many pedestrians and cyclists are struck when vehicles pull away or reverse. By requiring ultrasonic or video sensors drivers that might not see the person near the vehicle will be alerted and avoid the accident.

Is that a Tesla?

What cars may soon sound like




Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Tinus de Jongh - Midjourney AI

Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?

28 September 2022 7:15 PM

AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by @executium on Unsplash.com

Ethereum update may allow it to become the dominant blockchain

21 September 2022 7:15 PM

The Bitcoin versus Ethereum battle hots up

Read More arrow_forward

© Information Regulator

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 7:15 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit / 123rf.com

Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better

31 August 2022 7:15 PM

Some managers just don't trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?

Read More arrow_forward

© Elnur / 123rf.com

Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

24 August 2022 7:15 PM

Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.

Read More arrow_forward

A water atlas for potential pumped water locations in South Africa. © data.gov.au

Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest

17 August 2022 7:15 PM

A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we need

Read More arrow_forward

© kanawatth/123rf.com

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 7:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @Meta/Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse

3 August 2022 7:15 PM

The question is how much it will cost and who will join.

Read More arrow_forward

@ rvlsoft/123rf.com

Car subscriptions and microtransactions

27 July 2022 7:15 PM

The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend

Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?

20 July 2022 7:15 PM

The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anyway

Read More arrow_forward

