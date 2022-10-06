Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
Lawyer representing the men accused in Doekoran case withdraws
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 12:37
EWN Associate Editor for politics sits down with Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:41
DA former KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango quits the party
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zwakele Mncwango, DA KZN leader
Today at 12:45
Transnet workers affiliated with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) begin strike action
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cobus van Vuuren, UNTU General Secretary
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: No Retreat, No Surrender: The Inspiring Story of a World-champion Sportsman and Cancer Warrior.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Chalupsky, Author
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: No Retreat, No Surrender: The Inspiring Story of a World-champion Sportsman and Cancer Warrior.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Oscar Chalupsky, Author
Today at 13:35
Different types of bank cards, levels of accounts & how they operate
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nolwandle Mthombeni - Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows- If you buy a sex toy and it breaks within days or weeks, can the supplier refuse to take it back because of “hygienic reasons”?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues......
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to direct our rising rage into profitable business outcomes.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How the ongoing interest rate hikes will impact you
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought. 6 October 2022 11:28 AM
WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area. 6 October 2022 10:51 AM
WATCH: 17-year-old Tupac Shakur's incredible analysis on education A video has gone viral of the late US rapper Tupac Shakur's views on the state of education in the world. 6 October 2022 10:34 AM
View all Local
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event ' Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday. 6 October 2022 8:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener. 6 October 2022 5:57 AM
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected... 5 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought. 6 October 2022 11:28 AM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 11:01 AM
Giving back to small businesses One Percent Accounting is aiming to help 50 small businesses get started after a challenging two years. 6 October 2022 7:28 AM
View all Business
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years. 6 October 2022 12:08 PM
Have some fun giving back with the Market under the Jacarandas This weekend, Nicarela Charity implores you to give back while having a blast at their Market under the Jacarandas. 6 October 2022 10:58 AM
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work? An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing... 5 October 2022 6:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59 Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59. 29 September 2022 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running. 4 October 2022 10:24 PM
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Pr... 4 October 2022 7:12 PM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko. 3 October 2022 2:43 PM
View all Opinion
Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer

6 October 2022 7:44 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Strike
Transnet
Unions
wage

Transnet tabled a new offer to trade unions last night after workers threatened to go on strike.

Africa Melane was joined by Ayanda Shezi, Transnet spokesperson, for an update on how wage negotiations are going.

  • Transnet has tabled a new wage offer of 3% to striking workers
  • In addition, the company has also introduced productivity and incentive schemes
  • Unions will now take the offer back to their members
Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com
Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Transnet has increased its offer to workers.

The new offer includes a 3% increase on guaranteed wages effective from 1 April next year.

The unions now have to canvass their members to halt possible strike action, which would have disrupted key operations at several ports and railways.

Transnet bosses have been negotiating with unions since May.

The unions had rejected the company's offer of a 1.5% increase, labelling it an insult to its workers. They even threatened to down tools if their demands were not met.

The company is expected meet with Satawu on Friday.

The wage offer is a balancing key in affordability for the company. And the full appreciation that our employees are experiencing all the pressures South Africans are feeling in the current economic climate.

Ayanda Shezi, Transnet spokesperson

Last night, Transnet tabled another revised offer, based on a request by the United National Transport Union, so that the lowest paid employees would get a 4% increase.

In addition, Transnet will also introduce productivity and incentive schemes.

They can make anything between 2% and 16% through incentives, on top of their guaranteed pay.

Ayanda Shezi, Spokesperson - Transnet

Our problem is that our wage bill is quite high and we would like to contain that. It's an issue we have explained numerous times to the unions and we hope they will understand,

Ayanda Shezi, Spokesperson - Transnet

Some operations, particularly port security, has been declared essential.

Shezi warned that any workers embarking on strike action today would be doing so illegally, and the unions would be flouting the labour relations act.

They would have to give us seven days notice and we would have had to negotiate the rules. Any strike action today is illegal and we will be enforcing a no work, no pay rule.

Ayanda Shezi, Spokesperson - Transnet

Scroll up for the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer




6 October 2022 7:44 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Strike
Transnet
Unions
wage

More from Local

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams

6 October 2022 11:28 AM

Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child stuck his head on a chair. Picture: Supplied

WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair

6 October 2022 10:51 AM

A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late rapper, Tupac Shakur. Picture: Facebook.

WATCH: 17-year-old Tupac Shakur's incredible analysis on education

6 October 2022 10:34 AM

A video has gone viral of the late US rapper Tupac Shakur's views on the state of education in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu speaking during a media briefing on 5 October 2022. Picture: @LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter

'SA best traveling destination' - Sisulu on tourist safety concerns

6 October 2022 9:38 AM

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu insists South Africa remains the best destination for international travellers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Joseph Hospital. Picture: Facebook

Water restrictions in Johannesburg putting severe strain on hospitals

6 October 2022 9:37 AM

On top of load shedding, areas in Johannesburg have been experiencing water restrictions as reservoirs are taking strain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '

6 October 2022 8:09 AM

Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An empty classroom. Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com

Sadtu: Better pay can entice young people to become teachers

6 October 2022 6:51 AM

Unions say if teachers receive better remuneration, more young people would be interested in this noble profession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shipping containers transformed into hair salons line the business district of Cape Town's townships. With hair styles like iTwist, mistress and cheesekop; township hair styles are trending. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/Eyewitness News

R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships

5 October 2022 9:21 PM

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Eskom extends load shedding into weekend

5 October 2022 4:53 PM

The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Water restrictions in Johannesburg putting severe strain on hospitals

Local

Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics

Lifestyle Politics

'SA best traveling destination' - Sisulu on tourist safety concerns

Local

EWN Highlights

Gunman murders at least 30 in Thai nursery attack

6 October 2022 12:20 PM

Evacuated patients back in wards after fire at Panorama Hospital

6 October 2022 11:31 AM

Cogta deputy minister shocked by living conditions in Khayelitsha, Mfuleni

6 October 2022 11:23 AM

