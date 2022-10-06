Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer





Africa Melane was joined by Ayanda Shezi, Transnet spokesperson, for an update on how wage negotiations are going.

Transnet has tabled a new wage offer of 3% to striking workers

In addition, the company has also introduced productivity and incentive schemes

Unions will now take the offer back to their members

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Transnet has increased its offer to workers.

The new offer includes a 3% increase on guaranteed wages effective from 1 April next year.

The unions now have to canvass their members to halt possible strike action, which would have disrupted key operations at several ports and railways.

Transnet bosses have been negotiating with unions since May.

The unions had rejected the company's offer of a 1.5% increase, labelling it an insult to its workers. They even threatened to down tools if their demands were not met.

The company is expected meet with Satawu on Friday.

The wage offer is a balancing key in affordability for the company. And the full appreciation that our employees are experiencing all the pressures South Africans are feeling in the current economic climate. Ayanda Shezi, Transnet spokesperson

Last night, Transnet tabled another revised offer, based on a request by the United National Transport Union, so that the lowest paid employees would get a 4% increase.

In addition, Transnet will also introduce productivity and incentive schemes.

They can make anything between 2% and 16% through incentives, on top of their guaranteed pay. Ayanda Shezi, Spokesperson - Transnet

Our problem is that our wage bill is quite high and we would like to contain that. It's an issue we have explained numerous times to the unions and we hope they will understand, Ayanda Shezi, Spokesperson - Transnet

Some operations, particularly port security, has been declared essential.

Shezi warned that any workers embarking on strike action today would be doing so illegally, and the unions would be flouting the labour relations act.

They would have to give us seven days notice and we would have had to negotiate the rules. Any strike action today is illegal and we will be enforcing a no work, no pay rule. Ayanda Shezi, Spokesperson - Transnet

