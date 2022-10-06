Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '





Africa Melane spoke to Xolani Dube, a political analyst from Xubera Institute For Research And Development.

Political analyst Xolani Dube believes the expected handover of Gauteng's premiership to Panyaza Lesufi is not going to change the state of leadership in the province.

The provincial legislature is set to convene a special sitting to announce the new premier following the resignation of David Makhura on Tuesday.

Makhura led the Gauteng for the past 8 years.

Dube said the handover of Gauteng's top post is not as significant as it seems.

The worst corruption in our country during COVID-19 happened in Gauteng and I don’t think the ANC as well as this president have an insight of what they are doing in our country, rather than to praise a non-event event process of handing power. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

The ANC is a theatre of the shameless because they are very inward looking rather than executing what the electorate mandated them. For President Cyril Ramaphosa to praise such a non-issue shows the death of leadership character in the ANC. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

He added that the province continued to be plagued by corruption.

When you look at the record of what the ANC in Gauteng has done to this province, it has destroyed it and its glory. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development

