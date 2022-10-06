'SA best traveling destination' - Sisulu on tourist safety concerns
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Victor Tharage, tourism department director general.
Briefing the media on Wednesday, Sisulu appealed to travellers to consider South Africa as a possible tourism destination.
She was speaking following the murder of a German tourist on Monday during an attempted hijacking in Mpumalanga.
German ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke, said that the murder might have dire consequences for South Africa's tourism sector following a bleak two years of the pandemic.
But Sisulu remains optimistic.
We encourage people all over the world to come to South Africa because we are the best destination possible.Lindiwe Sisulu, Tourism Minister
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tharage added that despite the murder of the tourist, there are no attempts in place to close the problematic Numbi area of the Kruger National Park.
He said tourists are aware of the crime rate in the country.
I was having a conversation with one of the players in the industry, but the truth of the matter is that it cannot be, and I would then not think to advocate to close a gate that is a source of livelihood to the community.Victor Tharage, Director General - Department of Tourism
The international tourists are aware of the crime report in South Africa, and also we are one of the most German friendly markets all over the world.Victor Tharage, Director General - Department of Tourism
Sisulu also confirmed on Wednesday that three suspects had been taken in for questioning after the murder.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter
