Today at 13:35
Different types of bank cards, levels of accounts & how they operate
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nolwandle Mthombeni - Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows- If you buy a sex toy and it breaks within days or weeks, can the supplier refuse to take it back because of “hygienic reasons”?
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:35
Knowler continues......
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to direct our rising rage into profitable business outcomes.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - How the ongoing interest rate hikes will impact you
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
'SA best traveling destination' - Sisulu on tourist safety concerns

6 October 2022 9:38 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Tourism
Lindiwe Sisulu
Kruger National Park
German Tourist killed
Numbi Gate

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu insists South Africa remains the best destination for international travellers.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to Victor Tharage, tourism department director general.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Sisulu appealed to travellers to consider South Africa as a possible tourism destination.

She was speaking following the murder of a German tourist on Monday during an attempted hijacking in Mpumalanga.

German ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke, said that the murder might have dire consequences for South Africa's tourism sector following a bleak two years of the pandemic.

But Sisulu remains optimistic.

We encourage people all over the world to come to South Africa because we are the best destination possible.

Lindiwe Sisulu, Tourism Minister

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Tharage added that despite the murder of the tourist, there are no attempts in place to close the problematic Numbi area of the Kruger National Park.

He said tourists are aware of the crime rate in the country.

I was having a conversation with one of the players in the industry, but the truth of the matter is that it cannot be, and I would then not think to advocate to close a gate that is a source of livelihood to the community.

Victor Tharage, Director General - Department of Tourism

The international tourists are aware of the crime report in South Africa, and also we are one of the most German friendly markets all over the world.

Victor Tharage, Director General - Department of Tourism

Sisulu also confirmed on Wednesday that three suspects had been taken in for questioning after the murder.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
