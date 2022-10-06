Water restrictions in Johannesburg putting severe strain on hospitals
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Helen Joseph Hospital chief executive officer - Dr Relebohile Ncha about how the water shortage is affecting the hospital.
-
Amidst the heatwave, reservoir levels in Johannesburg have been below ideal capacity.
-
Hospitals are having to bring in water tankers to continue with operations.
Rand Water has enforced restrictions to help conserve water in Gauteng.
Load shedding has also affected the pumping of much-needed water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane and as a result, some areas have seen taps run dry.
Some hospitals in the province have also been affected by the water restrictions.
Ncha said they have had to arrange with Joburg Water to bring water tankers to pump water into the hospital so it can continue to function.
It really is a bit of a challenge when we have these water interruptions because they literally affect every functioning of the hospital.Dr Relebohile Ncha, Helen Joseph Hospital CEO
The tankers will have to pump water into the system throughout the day to manage the water level; and staff and patients are having to make use of bottled water to stay hydrated.
Unfortunately, the top floors and emergency department have the greatest difficulty with getting water, so tankers are having to pump water overnight to build up capacity, said Ncha.
In addition to this, the hospital has had to bring in mobile toilets to try and cope with the strain, but unfortunately these have to be placed outside which is not ideal for the patients, she pointed out.
She said the hospital has been preparing for the potential of water shortages and has been continuously monitoring the situation and the challenges.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Facebook
More from Local
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
JHB Pride returns in 2022
Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.Read More
Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks
Drone and helicopter footage provides new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and killing great white sharks.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair
A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area.Read More
WATCH: 17-year-old Tupac Shakur's incredible analysis on education
A video has gone viral of the late US rapper Tupac Shakur's views on the state of education in the world.Read More
'SA best traveling destination' - Sisulu on tourist safety concerns
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu insists South Africa remains the best destination for international travellers.Read More
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer
Transnet tabled a new offer to trade unions last night after workers threatened to go on strike.Read More