Water restrictions in Johannesburg putting severe strain on hospitals





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Helen Joseph Hospital chief executive officer - Dr Relebohile Ncha about how the water shortage is affecting the hospital.

Amidst the heatwave, reservoir levels in Johannesburg have been below ideal capacity .

Hospitals are having to bring in water tankers to continue with operations.

Helen Joseph Hospital. Picture: Facebook

Rand Water has enforced restrictions to help conserve water in Gauteng.

Load shedding has also affected the pumping of much-needed water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane and as a result, some areas have seen taps run dry.

Some hospitals in the province have also been affected by the water restrictions.

Ncha said they have had to arrange with Joburg Water to bring water tankers to pump water into the hospital so it can continue to function.

It really is a bit of a challenge when we have these water interruptions because they literally affect every functioning of the hospital. Dr Relebohile Ncha, Helen Joseph Hospital CEO

The tankers will have to pump water into the system throughout the day to manage the water level; and staff and patients are having to make use of bottled water to stay hydrated.

Unfortunately, the top floors and emergency department have the greatest difficulty with getting water, so tankers are having to pump water overnight to build up capacity, said Ncha.

In addition to this, the hospital has had to bring in mobile toilets to try and cope with the strain, but unfortunately these have to be placed outside which is not ideal for the patients, she pointed out.

She said the hospital has been preparing for the potential of water shortages and has been continuously monitoring the situation and the challenges.

Listen to the audio above for more.