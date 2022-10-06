Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks
In June, incredible footage was released of orca's attacking a great white off Mossel Bay
Now researchers say the carnivorous pod may have also killed a further three sharks
A new study also gives new insights into sharks’ attempts to evade capture by orcas
Researchers believe a pod of orcas who were captured on camera via drone killing a great white shark in Mossel Bay earlier this year, may have also have killed a further three sharks.
While a clip of the astonishing footage was aired in June, experts say this was only part of an hour-long hunt of multiple sharks, as revealed by exclusive helicopter footage.
A new paper published in The Ecological Society of America’s journal presents both sets of video footage, which provide new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and incapacitating white sharks.
“This behavior has never been witnessed in detail before, and certainly never from the air,” said lead author Alison Towner, PhD candidate at the Department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University, and South Africa senior shark scientist at Marine Dynamics Academy in Gansbaai, South Africa.
Orcas have been observed preying on other shark species, but direct observation of predation on white sharks locally has been lacking – until now.
Only two killer whales in South Africa have been previously linked to hunting white sharks, but never actually seen ‘in action’, says Towner.
“Killer whales are highly intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators,” said marine mammal specialist and study co-author, Dr Simon Elwen, who is also Director of Sea Search and a research associate at Stellenbosch University.
In addition to the footage, data from tags, drone surveys and shark-tour boats shows that white sharks actually fled from the Mossel Bay region for several weeks.
We first observed the flight responses of seven gills and white sharks to the presence of killer whales Port and Starboard in False Bay in 2015 and 2017. The sharks ultimately abandoned former key habitats.Dr Alison Kock, Shark expert and marine biologist - South African National Parks
This, says Kock, had significant knock-on effects for both the local ecosystem and shark-related tourism.
