WATCH: 17-year-old Tupac Shakur's incredible analysis on education
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, 17-year-old Tupac is talking about education and its value in the world.
He also suggests ways the education system could improve.
"There should be a drug class, a sex education class, there should be a class on scams..."
His video has surprised many social media users who are amazed at his sharp view on such an issue considering his age at the time.
Tupac's first ever filmed interview at 17 years old pic.twitter.com/1vdQcCHAx4' Tupac Shakur (@TupacShakurLC) October 3, 2022
