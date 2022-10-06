WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the parents are seen trying to get the child's head out of the steel ring of the airport seat.
Minutes later, they realise that they can pull him out by slightly tucking the boy's shoulders in, and pulling him out forward through his head, shoulders and then entire body.
The little boy does not even flinch throughout the ordeal.
🤣 That's why Gynecologist are so important in life ! RESPECT !!😇 pic.twitter.com/FaG3JHfo5c' Dr. Nitin Shinde (@DrNitinShinde5) October 5, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
More from Local
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
JHB Pride returns in 2022
Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.Read More
Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks
Drone and helicopter footage provides new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and killing great white sharks.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
WATCH: 17-year-old Tupac Shakur's incredible analysis on education
A video has gone viral of the late US rapper Tupac Shakur's views on the state of education in the world.Read More
'SA best traveling destination' - Sisulu on tourist safety concerns
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu insists South Africa remains the best destination for international travellers.Read More
Water restrictions in Johannesburg putting severe strain on hospitals
On top of load shedding, areas in Johannesburg have been experiencing water restrictions as reservoirs are taking strain.Read More
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer
Transnet tabled a new offer to trade unions last night after workers threatened to go on strike.Read More