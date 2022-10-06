WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the parents are seen trying to get the child's head out of the steel ring of the airport seat.

Minutes later, they realise that they can pull him out by slightly tucking the boy's shoulders in, and pulling him out forward through his head, shoulders and then entire body.

The little boy does not even flinch throughout the ordeal.

🤣 That's why Gynecologist are so important in life ! RESPECT !!😇 pic.twitter.com/FaG3JHfo5c ' Dr. Nitin Shinde (@DrNitinShinde5) October 5, 2022

