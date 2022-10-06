Have some fun giving back with the Market under the Jacarandas





Bongani Bingwa speaks to the marketing lead for the Nicarela Charity, Bridget Von Holdt about what to expect at the Nicarela Charity's Market under the Jacarandas event.

The market kicks off on Friday and ends on Sunday at Parktown High School for Girls.

It will feature a number of activities, including a kiddies zone, 45 stalls, various food trucks, drinking stalls, and live entertainment.

All proceeds will go to 30 charities in Gauteng supported by Nicarela Charity.

Nicarela has set up a group of charities that they support by organising events and functions to raise money to support the different charities and organisations in and around the Gauteng area, from old age people to orphans to abused and abandoned women and children, and also to support the local learners and schools in the Parkview area. Bridget Von Holdt, Marketing Lead - Nicarela Charity

You can get your tickets at the door for R40 or get them online here.

