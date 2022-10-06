The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Top of mind on Thursday's edition of The Midday Report is the water crisis in the City of Johannesburg. The ongoing loadshedding situation has badly impacted the city's ability to reliably deliver water to residents.
Water delivery infrastructure is under increased pressure due to loadshedding as pump stations are turned on and off repeatedly. In addition, the city is also experiencing a heatwave which leads to an increased water demand..
Current Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero is out visiting the city's water reservoirs and towers to work out how best to navigate the problem.
The new Joburg Mayor Dada Morero speaks to host Mandy Wiener and says the situation is not that bad.
Perhaps we should not refer to this as a major crisis, except to say that a few areas are affected by [lack of] water supply. But there's been an improvement since this morning, and we believe by the end of the weekend it will be much, much better.Dada Morero, Johannesburg Mayor
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- Panyaza Lesufi to be elected as next premier of Gauteng at Legislature
- Gunmen open fire on two men in Camps Bay; attack appears taxi related
- Lawyer representing the men accused in Doekoran case withdraws
- EWN Associate Editor for politics sits down with Acting Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka
- Zwakele Mncwango resigns as DA’s KZN chief whip
Scroll up for full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Source : @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
More from Politics
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition
Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics
Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years.Read More
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka
It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.Read More
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More