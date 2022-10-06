Streaming issues? Report here
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics

6 October 2022 12:08 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Thoko Didiza
Land reform
Land expropriation
women's national coalition

Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, about her journey as a political leader.

  • Didiza has been involved in politics most of her life

  • She was elected as the secretary general of the Women's National Coalition at its inception.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza hangs out with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702
Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza hangs out with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Ayanda Ntuli/702

Angela Thokozile Didiza grew up in KwaZulu-Natal and developed an interest and involvement in politics at a young age.

Didiza said she did not see being political as a choice given South Africa's colonial and racist backdrop.

The environment was such that if you were conscious enough you knew that something was wrong.

Thoko Didiza, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister

In her early days of politics, Didiza was very involved with women’s issues and was elected secretary general of the Women’s National Coalition at its inception in 1992.

She said it was very important to her and the movement that she was involved with to ensure that women had an ongoing role and voice in the political future of the country.

As the minister of agriculture, one of her major focusses is on the expropriation of land and land reform.

She said the land reform process needs to correct the injustices of the past while also finding ways to build the nation.

However, Didiza noted that some aspects of the process have been met with resistance, which has led to slow progress.

But she says it's a journey the entire country must go through together.

Didiza said part of government's land reform plan was giving those receiving land adequate tools, training, and support, to allow them to find success.

Listen to the audio above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
