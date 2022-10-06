Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics
Clement Manyathela spoke to Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, about her journey as a political leader.
-
Didiza has been involved in politics most of her life
-
She was elected as the secretary general of the Women's National Coalition at its inception.
Angela Thokozile Didiza grew up in KwaZulu-Natal and developed an interest and involvement in politics at a young age.
Didiza said she did not see being political as a choice given South Africa's colonial and racist backdrop.
The environment was such that if you were conscious enough you knew that something was wrong.Thoko Didiza, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister
In her early days of politics, Didiza was very involved with women’s issues and was elected secretary general of the Women’s National Coalition at its inception in 1992.
She said it was very important to her and the movement that she was involved with to ensure that women had an ongoing role and voice in the political future of the country.
As the minister of agriculture, one of her major focusses is on the expropriation of land and land reform.
She said the land reform process needs to correct the injustices of the past while also finding ways to build the nation.
However, Didiza noted that some aspects of the process have been met with resistance, which has led to slow progress.
But she says it's a journey the entire country must go through together.
Didiza said part of government's land reform plan was giving those receiving land adequate tools, training, and support, to allow them to find success.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
JHB Pride returns in 2022
Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.Read More
Have some fun giving back with the Market under the Jacarandas
This weekend, Nicarela Charity implores you to give back while having a blast at their Market under the Jacarandas.Read More
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?
An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.Read More
'A council alone won't solve GBV crisis': Lisa Vetten on Femicide Bill
Lisa Vetten - researcher at the University of Johannesburg sat down with Mandy Weiner to talk about the recently gazetted Femicide Bill.Read More
To hbd or not to hbd: How much effort does a 'happy birthday' message need?
Birthdays are one of the most celebrated personal occasions in the history of humankind.Read More
Listeners Choice: What you need to know about terminating a lease agreement
Many people will sign a lease agreement at some point, but this agreement may need to be unexpectedly terminated. Here is what you need to know.Read More
Ice ice baby! Try these 3 'cool' fan hacks
A fan is great, but when mixed with hot temperatures, it might not make much difference in its cooling effects.Read More
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
File a complaint if influencer doesn't disclose a post is sponsored, urges ARB
Kim Kardashian's been slapped with a R22m fine for not revealing she was promoting crypto currencies in an Instagram post. What's the situation in SA?Read More
More from Politics
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka
It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.Read More
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former JHB mayor explains action to overturn ousting
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Court orders Gordhan to provide private documents on SAA sale
The public will, however, not have access to the private documents.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field
If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.Read More