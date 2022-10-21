How restraining and protection orders work in South Africa
South Africa has very high levels of domestic and gender-based violence and many people may not know how to protect themselves in such cases.
Thomson says restraining and protection orders are both a means of helping someone who feels exposed to this kind of abuse and harassment.
If they feel they are in danger they can go to court and apply for relief in the form of protection or restraining order, she explains.
The circumstances which can warrant someone applying for a protection order are when they encounter physical, emotional, psychological abuse, sexual, and even economic abuse.Claire Thomson, Family law practitioner & Head of the family law department
The complainant needs to make an affidavit and complete an application form at a police station.
Thomson says if police officers in a charge office are unhelpful, the complainant should then ask to speak to the station commander for assistance.
The police are mandated to act. They are mandated to do something and if they fail to do that and harm is created or harm is caused there is a consequence that arises for the police.Claire Thomson, Family law practitioner & Head of the family law department
Thomson also explains the repercussions of these orders. A restraining order usually prevents the person being accused of abuse from being within a certain distance from the complainant.
She notes that should the respondent break the order, they may be arrested. Alternatively, should the two parties mutually start communicating again, the order will fall away.
Scroll to the audio to hear more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
