Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had s... 6 October 2022 4:16 PM
View all Local
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC. 6 October 2022 7:55 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis' Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 October 2022 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
View all Business
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had s... 6 October 2022 4:16 PM
A black card as a marker of wealth and status is now a thing of the past More recently some banks are pulling away from that, giving the average consumer access to black cards. 6 October 2022 3:54 PM
JHB Pride returns in 2022 Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration. 6 October 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 11:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener. 6 October 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates

6 October 2022 2:42 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Terry Tselane
Independent Candidates
Electoral Amendment Bill
Tessa Dooms
Build One SA

The Constitution Court ruled in June 2020 that the Electoral Act of 1998 was unconstitutional.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Terry Tselane - the executive chairperson at the Institute of Election Management Services ( IEMSA), Tessa Doom who is an independent social analyst, and Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson at Build One South Africa (Bosa).

Independent social analyst, Tessa Dooms, is of the view that the Electoral Amendment Bill is unfair in granting independent candidates more seats to run for elections.

This means that the road to independent candidate campaigns against political parties might seem out of sight as Parliament is still deliberating on the bill.

The proposed changes to the bill are in the hands of the National Assembly after it was submitted by the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in August this year.

The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.

Dooms expressed concern about the unfairness of processes by independent candidates to get seats as directed by the current bill.

She added that voters will be the deciding factor on whether they want independent candidates or not, instead of political parties.

We believe the actual bill is unfair because if someone contests as an independent candidate, they can only contest on a provincial level and would have to contend against a whole party, so you are setting a David and Goliath.

Tessa Dooms, Independent social analyst

The voters will decide whether they want independent candidates or not. The process of trying to introduce independent candidates does gives an opportunity to fix the broken part of our system now and one of the things is the constituency.

Tessa Dooms, Independent social analyst

Joining the conversation, Tselane said that he had lost hope from parliamentarians to pass the amendment as directed by the Constitutional Court.

I have expressed my anxiety about this process previously and as you recall, the Constitutional Court had given Parliament 24 months which expired in June this year, as you may be aware, they are many controversial issues contained in the current bill.

Terry Tselane, Executive chairperson - Institute of Election Management Services

Build One South Africa (Bosa) - a political party launched by the former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane in September, also expressed its stance.

The party's spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane said that independent candidacy would present an opportunity to balance power and hold officials accountable.

We cannot rely on politicians and party politics to their own because they have shown us that they have no political will or desire to fix issues.

Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson - Build One South Africa

We need an external system which actually shifts the power balance altogether.

Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson - Build One South Africa

The committee has until 10 December 2022 to finish its work on the report after the Apex court granted Parliament another six months to enact the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.




6 October 2022 2:42 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Terry Tselane
Independent Candidates
Electoral Amendment Bill
Tessa Dooms
Build One SA

More from Local

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

6 October 2022 9:18 PM

Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 6:17 PM

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Oscar Chalupsky became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence. Picture: @OscarChalupsky/Twitter

'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky

6 October 2022 4:16 PM

In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zwakele Mncwango. Picture: facebook.com/zwakelem

Zwakele Mncwango on his resignation: 'Am I still aligned with DA values?'

6 October 2022 2:29 PM

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip in the provincial legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, announced that he is resigning from the position on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David

Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December

6 October 2022 1:24 PM

Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

JHB Pride returns in 2022

6 October 2022 1:21 PM

Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screen grab from video of orca attack on great white shark posted by Michelle Jewell @TheSharkologist (drone footage by Christiaan Stopforth in exclusive Daily Beast clip from Shark Week special).

Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks

6 October 2022 1:06 PM

Drone and helicopter footage provides new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and killing great white sharks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams

6 October 2022 11:28 AM

Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child stuck his head on a chair. Picture: Supplied

WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair

6 October 2022 10:51 AM

A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late rapper, Tupac Shakur. Picture: Facebook.

WATCH: 17-year-old Tupac Shakur's incredible analysis on education

6 October 2022 10:34 AM

A video has gone viral of the late US rapper Tupac Shakur's views on the state of education in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition

Politics

Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics

Lifestyle Politics

Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates

Local

EWN Highlights

'Calm' South Africa down India in rain-hit ODI

6 October 2022 8:48 PM

Citizenship of advocate vying for high court judge position questioned

6 October 2022 8:41 PM

ANC working day and night to address upaid staffers' salaries

6 October 2022 8:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA