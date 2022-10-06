Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates
Clement Manyathela spoke to Terry Tselane - the executive chairperson at the Institute of Election Management Services ( IEMSA), Tessa Doom who is an independent social analyst, and Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson at Build One South Africa (Bosa).
Independent social analyst, Tessa Dooms, is of the view that the Electoral Amendment Bill is unfair in granting independent candidates more seats to run for elections.
This means that the road to independent candidate campaigns against political parties might seem out of sight as Parliament is still deliberating on the bill.
The proposed changes to the bill are in the hands of the National Assembly after it was submitted by the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in August this year.
The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.
Dooms expressed concern about the unfairness of processes by independent candidates to get seats as directed by the current bill.
She added that voters will be the deciding factor on whether they want independent candidates or not, instead of political parties.
We believe the actual bill is unfair because if someone contests as an independent candidate, they can only contest on a provincial level and would have to contend against a whole party, so you are setting a David and Goliath.Tessa Dooms, Independent social analyst
The voters will decide whether they want independent candidates or not. The process of trying to introduce independent candidates does gives an opportunity to fix the broken part of our system now and one of the things is the constituency.Tessa Dooms, Independent social analyst
Joining the conversation, Tselane said that he had lost hope from parliamentarians to pass the amendment as directed by the Constitutional Court.
I have expressed my anxiety about this process previously and as you recall, the Constitutional Court had given Parliament 24 months which expired in June this year, as you may be aware, they are many controversial issues contained in the current bill.Terry Tselane, Executive chairperson - Institute of Election Management Services
Build One South Africa (Bosa) - a political party launched by the former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane in September, also expressed its stance.
The party's spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane said that independent candidacy would present an opportunity to balance power and hold officials accountable.
We cannot rely on politicians and party politics to their own because they have shown us that they have no political will or desire to fix issues.Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson - Build One South Africa
We need an external system which actually shifts the power balance altogether.Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson - Build One South Africa
The committee has until 10 December 2022 to finish its work on the report after the Apex court granted Parliament another six months to enact the Electoral Amendment Bill.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Local
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky
In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.Read More
Zwakele Mncwango on his resignation: 'Am I still aligned with DA values?'
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip in the provincial legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, announced that he is resigning from the position on Wednesday.Read More
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
JHB Pride returns in 2022
Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.Read More
Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks
Drone and helicopter footage provides new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and killing great white sharks.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair
A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area.Read More