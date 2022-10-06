Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates





Clement Manyathela spoke to Terry Tselane - the executive chairperson at the Institute of Election Management Services ( IEMSA), Tessa Doom who is an independent social analyst, and Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson at Build One South Africa (Bosa).

Independent social analyst, Tessa Dooms, is of the view that the Electoral Amendment Bill is unfair in granting independent candidates more seats to run for elections.

This means that the road to independent candidate campaigns against political parties might seem out of sight as Parliament is still deliberating on the bill.

The proposed changes to the bill are in the hands of the National Assembly after it was submitted by the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in August this year.

The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.

Dooms expressed concern about the unfairness of processes by independent candidates to get seats as directed by the current bill.

She added that voters will be the deciding factor on whether they want independent candidates or not, instead of political parties.

We believe the actual bill is unfair because if someone contests as an independent candidate, they can only contest on a provincial level and would have to contend against a whole party, so you are setting a David and Goliath. Tessa Dooms, Independent social analyst

The voters will decide whether they want independent candidates or not. The process of trying to introduce independent candidates does gives an opportunity to fix the broken part of our system now and one of the things is the constituency. Tessa Dooms, Independent social analyst

Joining the conversation, Tselane said that he had lost hope from parliamentarians to pass the amendment as directed by the Constitutional Court.

I have expressed my anxiety about this process previously and as you recall, the Constitutional Court had given Parliament 24 months which expired in June this year, as you may be aware, they are many controversial issues contained in the current bill. Terry Tselane, Executive chairperson - Institute of Election Management Services

Build One South Africa (Bosa) - a political party launched by the former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane in September, also expressed its stance.

The party's spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane said that independent candidacy would present an opportunity to balance power and hold officials accountable.

We cannot rely on politicians and party politics to their own because they have shown us that they have no political will or desire to fix issues. Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson - Build One South Africa

We need an external system which actually shifts the power balance altogether. Mudzuli Rakhivhane, spokesperson - Build One South Africa

The committee has until 10 December 2022 to finish its work on the report after the Apex court granted Parliament another six months to enact the Electoral Amendment Bill.

