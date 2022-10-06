JHB Pride returns in 2022
JOHANNESBURG - It is that time of the year when Johannesburg will be filled with joy and excitement ahead of the city being painted with all shades of the rainbow.
After two-years, Johannesburg Pride has returned for the 33rd march for the LGBTIQ+ rights in South Africa. Pride was put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johannesburg Pride has always been a crucial for the recognition and acceptance of the LGBTIQ+ community in South Africa.
The first march in South Africa was initiated by an NGO formed by the late Simon Nkoli - an anti-apartheid activist who recognised that his political and gay struggles were intertwined.
His organisation, the Gay and Lesbian Community of the Witwatersrand (Glow), hosted the first march in 1990.
It was aimed at creating a non-homophobic, non-sexist and non-racist space in and around Johannesburg.
On Saturday, 29 October 2022, the streets of Sandton will be filled with rainbow colours, with support from prominent corporates in the business district like Sandton City Mall, Mercedes-Benz, Pride Insure, Coca Cola South Africa, eMedia and Flight Centre.
The Pride Village will create a safe space with access to various types of food and beverage stalls and a street market for those that want to go home with souvenirs.
The JHB March will start from Pride Village at 14:00 when attendees will be guided through the streets of Sandton.
For safety and security, a medical doctor will be on standby during the festival, with SAPS, Johannesburg Metro Police and private security being deployed to safeguard revellers.
Artists like MsParty, DJ Skye, Atlanta, King B, DJ Imme and Tamara Dey will be gracing the stage with their performances.
The after party will be hosted by Pride of Africa's exclusive entertainment. For more information on it, keep an eye on their social media pages.
This article first appeared on EWN : JHB Pride returns in 2022
