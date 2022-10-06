Zwakele Mncwango on his resignation: 'Am I still aligned with DA values?'
Mandy Wiener speaks to former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip in the provincial legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, about his recent resignation from the position.
His resignation is effective on 15 OCtober.
Mncwango says that the resignation was not an easy decision to make but it was the right thing to do.
Though he has not resigned from the DA, he says his resignation as chief whip will allow him to introspect and decide whether or not he still has a role to play in the party.
I haven't decided [if I'm leaving the DA], yet. I'm saying, I have to sit back and do introspection and see exactly where I'm having challenges with the DA because there are challenges, I can't lie and say there are no challenges.Zwakele Mncwango, former KwaZulu-Natal chief whip - DA
It's a decision I took with my own conscience and I think it's now time do introspection and say, 'is there a role I can still play in the DA and do I still feel that I'm aligned with the values of the DA or not?'.Zwakele Mncwango, former KwaZulu-Natal chief whip - DA
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Local
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky
In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.Read More
Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates
The Constitution Court ruled in June 2020 that the Electoral Act of 1998 was unconstitutional.Read More
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
JHB Pride returns in 2022
Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.Read More
Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks
Drone and helicopter footage provides new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and killing great white sharks.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair
A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area.Read More