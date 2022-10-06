Zwakele Mncwango on his resignation: 'Am I still aligned with DA values?'





Mandy Wiener speaks to former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip in the provincial legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, about his recent resignation from the position.

His resignation is effective on 15 OCtober.

Mncwango says that the resignation was not an easy decision to make but it was the right thing to do.

Though he has not resigned from the DA, he says his resignation as chief whip will allow him to introspect and decide whether or not he still has a role to play in the party.

I haven't decided [if I'm leaving the DA], yet. I'm saying, I have to sit back and do introspection and see exactly where I'm having challenges with the DA because there are challenges, I can't lie and say there are no challenges. Zwakele Mncwango, former KwaZulu-Natal chief whip - DA

It's a decision I took with my own conscience and I think it's now time do introspection and say, 'is there a role I can still play in the DA and do I still feel that I'm aligned with the values of the DA or not?'. Zwakele Mncwango, former KwaZulu-Natal chief whip - DA

