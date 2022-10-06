A black card as a marker of wealth and status is now a thing of the past





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to senior banks analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni on the different banks available in South Africa.

South Africa’s banking industry is valued at approximately R5.8 trillion, with the ‘big five’ banks accounting for over 90% of total banking assets in the country.

To transact in SA, one generally needs either a credit or debit card, but even then there are further classifications.

For example, high-income earners, typically, have access to exclusive bank cards that come with perks such as discounts, access to certain spaces like airport lounges and personalised services.

In the past, carrying a black card was a marker of wealth and status, said Mthombeni.

It’s just aspirational in that the person carrying a black card obviously has a lot of money, is wealthy and well-off. That’s the psychological aspect of the black card… Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex

More recently some banks are pulling away from that, giving the average consumer access to black cards.

Some banks are saying hey, you are worthy of a bank card, so everyone has one. Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex

