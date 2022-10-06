Streaming issues? Report here
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 10:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Water cuts
Load shedding
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Business owners
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
entrepreneurs
SSMEs

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

- Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis has been on a roadshow and got a good measure of the way small business owners are feeling about surviving current challenges

- While there's a difference between black- and white-owned businesses in the South African context, he has a message for all business owners under duress

wavemovies/123rf
wavemovies/123rf

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis describes the start to his week on The Money Show -

It's a litany of problems beginning with overnight load shedding, an unexplained water cut in the morning and progressing to frustrations on the road to work including the blackout confusion at traffic lights and dodging taxis crossing on red...

During his weekly slot Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator, focuses on the anger building up among small business owners.

RELATED: 'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

He's been doing a roadshow and received input from 280 of these entrepreneurs who are so central to an economy.

Phitidis says growth in any business begins with your mindset.

It got me thinking about what you do with the rage that's building because that rage is going to move in one of two directions... If you don't direct that rage sensibly into a place or space where you can find positive-inspired action, it seeds a cynicism and an apathy and makes for a very poor outcome of a short life.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

The other alternative is to turn around and face the realities and say 'it's unlikely things can change; there's very little I can do to change it', and start moving into a place where you say 'I will pay attention exclusively and only where I have a level of control'.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis sketches how this is different for black-owned and white-owned businesses which have evolved very differently in the context of South Africa.

Big corporates are expected to play a role in smoothing market access and entry for small businesses in this context, he points out.

There's a fair degree of cynicism... both from black-owned small businesses and very large corporates, and there's a lot of anger that wells up within those ranks because many black-owned businesses feel that they are simply projects for points for a lot of these large corporates.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

So, along with everything else that's not working in this country, you sit there in your business... feeling that you are going from project to project; the access to market that you were promised is simply not offered or delivered... You get a sense that your dignity is falling...

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

So, as a black-owned business you can sit with that and mope about it... or you can turn around and say 'I am going to make things happen differently because I have control'... 'I am going to take the small opportunity that being black-owned offers me in South Africa...'

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

White-owned businesses face a very different scenario springing from a different history and legacy, Phitidis comment.

But this is his impassioned plea to business owners under duress:

"You need to take that anger, allow it to build and direct it into gaining your independence of state actors by building a business that is profitable, that is sellable and will secure the family pension that you need."

"The same message to both black- and white-owned businesses - but through a different, slightly nuanced strategy."

Scroll up and listen to Phitidis' passionately argued views


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business




