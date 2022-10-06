Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Bruce Whitfield interviews Roger Baxter, CEO of Minerals Council South Africa.
- Transnet's failing rail and port services have cost the mining sector R50 billion in lost export revenue this year alone says Minerals Council South Africa
- The Council's CEO, Roger Baxter, says private-public partnerships with government and Transnet could result in an additional R150 billion worth of mining exports
The Joburg Mining Indaba has resulted in intense debate over the effect of Transnet's failing port and rail services on the mining sector.
It's cost mining companies R50 billion in lost export revenue this year so far, delegates heard from Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) CEO Roger Baxter.
Transnet Freight Rail issued a statement in response to an article covering the Council's accusations in Business Day, saying it had not been given the right to reply.
Transnet is appalled by the persistent negative reporting that the media attributes to the MCSA it says, "notwithstanding the numerous open and transparent engagements we’ve had with them".
Transnet has widely reported that the main impediments related to rail capacity remain the rampant theft and vandalism of infrastructure and equipment, a shortage of locomotives due to the refusal of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to sell spares to Transnet over the last 2 years, deteriorating infrastructure, and reduced income as a direct result of lower production.Statement by Transnet Freight Rail
The statement lists the problems Transnet is faced with and the breakthroughs it says it has made so far.
Related stories:
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?
Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Baxter highlights the Minerals Council engagements with Transnet referenced in the Rail Freight statement.
He elaborates on the proposals put on the table by the mining sector.
We have been engaging very significantly with both government and with Transnet in each of the different commodity corridors - what we call the optimization corridors... We've got four bulk commodities where in each of them we're not at target of what we potentially could export...Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa
Baxter reiterates the old refrain about South Africa - that we're not short on ideas but that we are short on actual implementation.
And he emphasizes the need for private-public partnerships to get things done.
I think what we're looking at is working in partnership with Transnet - this is a joined-at-the-hip issue, we can't do without them and they can't do without us... Were looking at what partnerships we can bring to the table with our expertise and our capability as the mining sector in helping to resolve some of the challenges that Transnet's facing...Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa
...on both the maintenance of the infrastructure, on bringing more locomotives back in, and in private-public partnerships with Transnet on some of the particular lines as part of the solution.Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa
The hope that we have on energy and on logistics is much greater private sector investment and participation in both streams... We've got acceptance of that concept within the energy space... I think we've got similar types of options we could explore with government and and with Transnet... to see an additional R150 billion worth of exports...Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa
Baxter says threatened strike action at Transnet would mean a double blow for the mining industry and the country as a whole.
RELATED: Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/whitestar1955/whitestar19551504/whitestar1955150400095/39234134-line-of-coal-g%C3%BCterwagen-full-on-train-track.jpg
More from Business
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
OPINION: Can South Africa start over?
Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.Read More
Giving back to small businesses
One Percent Accounting is aiming to help 50 small businesses get started after a challenging two years.Read More
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.Read More
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'
Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.Read More
Two sound technologies to know about
From making silent things noisy to selling your voiceRead More
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights
Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.Read More
More from Local
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky
In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.Read More
Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates
The Constitution Court ruled in June 2020 that the Electoral Act of 1998 was unconstitutional.Read More
Zwakele Mncwango on his resignation: 'Am I still aligned with DA values?'
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip in the provincial legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, announced that he is resigning from the position on Wednesday.Read More
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
JHB Pride returns in 2022
Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.Read More
Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks
Drone and helicopter footage provides new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and killing great white sharks.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair
A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area.Read More