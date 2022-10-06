Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council





Bruce Whitfield interviews Roger Baxter, CEO of Minerals Council South Africa.

- Transnet's failing rail and port services have cost the mining sector R50 billion in lost export revenue this year alone says Minerals Council South Africa

- The Council's CEO, Roger Baxter, says private-public partnerships with government and Transnet could result in an additional R150 billion worth of mining exports

The Joburg Mining Indaba has resulted in intense debate over the effect of Transnet's failing port and rail services on the mining sector.

It's cost mining companies R50 billion in lost export revenue this year so far, delegates heard from Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) CEO Roger Baxter.

Transnet Freight Rail issued a statement in response to an article covering the Council's accusations in Business Day, saying it had not been given the right to reply.

Transnet is appalled by the persistent negative reporting that the media attributes to the MCSA it says, "notwithstanding the numerous open and transparent engagements we’ve had with them".

Transnet has widely reported that the main impediments related to rail capacity remain the rampant theft and vandalism of infrastructure and equipment, a shortage of locomotives due to the refusal of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to sell spares to Transnet over the last 2 years, deteriorating infrastructure, and reduced income as a direct result of lower production. Statement by Transnet Freight Rail

The statement lists the problems Transnet is faced with and the breakthroughs it says it has made so far.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Baxter highlights the Minerals Council engagements with Transnet referenced in the Rail Freight statement.

He elaborates on the proposals put on the table by the mining sector.

We have been engaging very significantly with both government and with Transnet in each of the different commodity corridors - what we call the optimization corridors... We've got four bulk commodities where in each of them we're not at target of what we potentially could export... Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

Baxter reiterates the old refrain about South Africa - that we're not short on ideas but that we are short on actual implementation.

And he emphasizes the need for private-public partnerships to get things done.

I think what we're looking at is working in partnership with Transnet - this is a joined-at-the-hip issue, we can't do without them and they can't do without us... Were looking at what partnerships we can bring to the table with our expertise and our capability as the mining sector in helping to resolve some of the challenges that Transnet's facing... Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

...on both the maintenance of the infrastructure, on bringing more locomotives back in, and in private-public partnerships with Transnet on some of the particular lines as part of the solution. Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

The hope that we have on energy and on logistics is much greater private sector investment and participation in both streams... We've got acceptance of that concept within the energy space... I think we've got similar types of options we could explore with government and and with Transnet... to see an additional R150 billion worth of exports... Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

Baxter says threatened strike action at Transnet would mean a double blow for the mining industry and the country as a whole.

