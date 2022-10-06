Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had s... 6 October 2022 4:16 PM
View all Local
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC. 6 October 2022 7:55 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis' Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 October 2022 2:17 PM
View all Politics
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
View all Business
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had s... 6 October 2022 4:16 PM
A black card as a marker of wealth and status is now a thing of the past More recently some banks are pulling away from that, giving the average consumer access to black cards. 6 October 2022 3:54 PM
JHB Pride returns in 2022 Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration. 6 October 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
PM Liz Truss orders King Charles to stay away from COP27 climate change event King Charles has abandoned his plan to attend COP27 after a chat with Prime Minister Liz Truss. 3 October 2022 2:46 PM
View all World
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 11:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener. 6 October 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

6 October 2022 9:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
Mining industry
The Money Show
Roger Baxter
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Commodities
Rail
Minerals Council South Africa
SA rail system
SA ports
Ports
freight
mineral exports
MCSA
Joburg Mining Indaba

Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Roger Baxter, CEO of Minerals Council South Africa.

- Transnet's failing rail and port services have cost the mining sector R50 billion in lost export revenue this year alone says Minerals Council South Africa

- The Council's CEO, Roger Baxter, says private-public partnerships with government and Transnet could result in an additional R150 billion worth of mining exports

Image credit: Transnet Freight Rail on Facebook @TransnetFreightRail
Image credit: Transnet Freight Rail on Facebook @TransnetFreightRail

The Joburg Mining Indaba has resulted in intense debate over the effect of Transnet's failing port and rail services on the mining sector.

It's cost mining companies R50 billion in lost export revenue this year so far, delegates heard from Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) CEO Roger Baxter.

Transnet Freight Rail issued a statement in response to an article covering the Council's accusations in Business Day, saying it had not been given the right to reply.

Transnet is appalled by the persistent negative reporting that the media attributes to the MCSA it says, "notwithstanding the numerous open and transparent engagements we’ve had with them".

Transnet has widely reported that the main impediments related to rail capacity remain the rampant theft and vandalism of infrastructure and equipment, a shortage of locomotives due to the refusal of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) to sell spares to Transnet over the last 2 years, deteriorating infrastructure, and reduced income as a direct result of lower production.

Statement by Transnet Freight Rail

The statement lists the problems Transnet is faced with and the breakthroughs it says it has made so far.

Related stories:

Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?

Citrus industry wants details of govt plans to address problems at ports

@ chuyu/123rf.com
@ chuyu/123rf.com

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Baxter highlights the Minerals Council engagements with Transnet referenced in the Rail Freight statement.

He elaborates on the proposals put on the table by the mining sector.

We have been engaging very significantly with both government and with Transnet in each of the different commodity corridors - what we call the optimization corridors... We've got four bulk commodities where in each of them we're not at target of what we potentially could export...

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

Baxter reiterates the old refrain about South Africa - that we're not short on ideas but that we are short on actual implementation.

And he emphasizes the need for private-public partnerships to get things done.

I think what we're looking at is working in partnership with Transnet - this is a joined-at-the-hip issue, we can't do without them and they can't do without us... Were looking at what partnerships we can bring to the table with our expertise and our capability as the mining sector in helping to resolve some of the challenges that Transnet's facing...

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

...on both the maintenance of the infrastructure, on bringing more locomotives back in, and in private-public partnerships with Transnet on some of the particular lines as part of the solution.

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

The hope that we have on energy and on logistics is much greater private sector investment and participation in both streams... We've got acceptance of that concept within the energy space... I think we've got similar types of options we could explore with government and and with Transnet... to see an additional R150 billion worth of exports...

Roger Baxter, CEO - Minerals Council South Africa

Baxter says threatened strike action at Transnet would mean a double blow for the mining industry and the country as a whole.

RELATED: Unions to mull new Transnet wage offer

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council




6 October 2022 9:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
Mining industry
The Money Show
Roger Baxter
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Commodities
Rail
Minerals Council South Africa
SA rail system
SA ports
Ports
freight
mineral exports
MCSA
Joburg Mining Indaba

More from Business

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 10:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 6:17 PM

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams

6 October 2022 11:28 AM

Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

OPINION: Can South Africa start over?

6 October 2022 11:01 AM

Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © ordinary042/123rf.com

Giving back to small businesses

6 October 2022 7:28 AM

One Percent Accounting is aiming to help 50 small businesses get started after a challenging two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shipping containers transformed into hair salons line the business district of Cape Town's townships. With hair styles like iTwist, mistress and cheesekop; township hair styles are trending. Picture: Anthony Molyneaux/Eyewitness News

R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships

5 October 2022 9:21 PM

The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'

5 October 2022 8:55 PM

Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two sound technologies to know about

5 October 2022 7:15 PM

From making silent things noisy to selling your voice

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 6:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?

5 October 2022 6:17 PM

An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 6:17 PM

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Oscar Chalupsky became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence. Picture: @OscarChalupsky/Twitter

'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky

6 October 2022 4:16 PM

In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates

6 October 2022 2:42 PM

The Constitution Court ruled in June 2020 that the Electoral Act of 1998 was unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zwakele Mncwango. Picture: facebook.com/zwakelem

Zwakele Mncwango on his resignation: 'Am I still aligned with DA values?'

6 October 2022 2:29 PM

Former Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip in the provincial legislature, Zwakele Mncwango, announced that he is resigning from the position on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig David. Image Credit: Facebook/Craig David

Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December

6 October 2022 1:24 PM

Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

JHB Pride returns in 2022

6 October 2022 1:21 PM

Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screen grab from video of orca attack on great white shark posted by Michelle Jewell @TheSharkologist (drone footage by Christiaan Stopforth in exclusive Daily Beast clip from Shark Week special).

Orcas living up to 'killer' moniker in SA, footage reveals blood lust for sharks

6 October 2022 1:06 PM

Drone and helicopter footage provides new evidence that orcas are capable of pursuing, capturing and killing great white sharks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams

6 October 2022 11:28 AM

Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Child stuck his head on a chair. Picture: Supplied

WATCH: A child got his head stuck on an airport steel chair

6 October 2022 10:51 AM

A video has gone viral of a child who got his head stuck on a silver chair at an airport's waiting area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late rapper, Tupac Shakur. Picture: Facebook.

WATCH: 17-year-old Tupac Shakur's incredible analysis on education

6 October 2022 10:34 AM

A video has gone viral of the late US rapper Tupac Shakur's views on the state of education in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition

Politics

Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics

Lifestyle Politics

Tessa Dooms: Electoral bill a 'David and Goliath' for independent candidates

Local

EWN Highlights

'Calm' South Africa down India in rain-hit ODI

6 October 2022 8:48 PM

Citizenship of advocate vying for high court judge position questioned

6 October 2022 8:41 PM

ANC working day and night to address upaid staffers' salaries

6 October 2022 8:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA