'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky





Mandy Wiener spoke with Oscar Chalupsky as he opened up about his cancer journey and the purpose of his book.

_No Retreat, No Surrender _is the story of world-champion sportsman, cancer warrior and now published author, Oscar Chalupsky, co-authored by sports journalist Spencer Graham.

In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.

The 12 time world Surfski champion did not let the cancer dictate his life and future as even through that, he continued to do the things he loved and also tried new things like publishing a book with Graham.

The book is his memoire which captures his attitude, talent and perseverance while battling the cancer.

Chalusky also relives some of his memorable races, and shares the lessons he has learnt from winning on the international surf lifesaving, kayak and surfski circuits.

The book also captures his determined mindset with the hope that people around the world are encouraged to not give up and just continue to do the things they love.

I really wanted to make people learn from the mistakes I made and also learn from the good things I've done as well. Oscar Chalupsky - sports legend and author