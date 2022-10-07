R300m SMME Crisis Partnership Fund to ‘unlock’ township economy - Parks Tau





Thabo Mdluli spoke to Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment and rural development.

• The Gauteng provincial government, in joint partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund launched a R300 million debt fund called the SMME Crisis Partnership Fund.

• The fund will target small businesses based in Gauteng townships.

FILE: Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development, Parks Tau. Picture: @TauParks/Twitter.

Tau dubbed it a crisis fund because South African small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMME’s) are in a crisis when it comes to securing funding.

The consortium will take various positions in administering the fund with the Gauteng provincial government taking the forefront, said Tau.

We had a long debate on whether to include the name crisis but the collective feeling among the colleagues is that SMEs in the province and in the country are in a crisis in terms of access to opportunity, access to financing, access to business development support… what we are trying to do is unlock that problem… Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development

His government plans to implement innovative ways of financing and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, such as access to working capital and real estate development.

The fund will expect a return on investment from borrowers.

One of the products we launched yesterday [Wednesday] relates to backyard rental opportunities. Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development

As the process goes on and there are returns, because it is a fund that is getting return, we should be able to invest more as the provincial government and fundamentally change the face of our townships but also create opportunities for people in the townships. Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development

