R300m SMME Crisis Partnership Fund to ‘unlock’ township economy - Parks Tau
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment and rural development.
• The Gauteng provincial government, in joint partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the SA SME Fund launched a R300 million debt fund called the SMME Crisis Partnership Fund.
• The fund will target small businesses based in Gauteng townships.
Tau dubbed it a crisis fund because South African small, medium and micro-enterprises (SMME’s) are in a crisis when it comes to securing funding.
The consortium will take various positions in administering the fund with the Gauteng provincial government taking the forefront, said Tau.
We had a long debate on whether to include the name crisis but the collective feeling among the colleagues is that SMEs in the province and in the country are in a crisis in terms of access to opportunity, access to financing, access to business development support… what we are trying to do is unlock that problem…Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development
His government plans to implement innovative ways of financing and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs, such as access to working capital and real estate development.
The fund will expect a return on investment from borrowers.
One of the products we launched yesterday [Wednesday] relates to backyard rental opportunities.Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development
As the process goes on and there are returns, because it is a fund that is getting return, we should be able to invest more as the provincial government and fundamentally change the face of our townships but also create opportunities for people in the townships.Parks Tau, Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development
Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://twitter.com/TauParks/status/1575431781708341248/photo/2
More from Local
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November
The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.Read More
WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head
A video went viral of a waitress accidentally popping open a champagne bottle on the head of a patron in a restaurant.Read More
WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine
A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates.Read More
'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions
According to the chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Mark Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.Read More
Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker
Fire services were called to the property, belonging to documentary maker Craig Foster, on Thursday morning.Read More
HEF appeals for more water & food donations for Jagersfontein residents
The non-profit organisation has partnered with Dis-Chem Foundation to assist with logistics and distribution in the area.Read More
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy
The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.Read More
How to ensure your body corporate is performing its duties
As a sectional title owner, it is crucial that you know what the body corporate of your complex is up to.Read More
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.Read More