What the law says about returning sex toys for a refund





Sex toys are intimate products and this makes it difficult to return them should they prove unsatisfactory.

Hygiene is a glaring factor when one wants to return a sex toy at a store.

Generally, products should be returned in a resalable condition.

There is not much a consumer can do when they do not like a product.

Knowler said consumers should be able to make a distinction between a change of heart return versus a product looking different from what was advertised online.

She added that with a change of heart, there was not much that consumers could do.

However, should the product look different and the consumer is not satisfied, there is a cooling off period, as per the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act - which allows the consumers to return the product.

In this case, the consumer is also entitled to a full refund within 30 days, however, consumers remain responsible for courier fees.

The sole purpose of the Consumer Protections Act is to protect consumers and to promote fair and good practice between consumer products and services, in addition, the consumer goods and service ombud also protects consumers from unfair supplier practice.

The Consumers Protection Act (CPA) gives us six months of ideal use of a product, if it fails to perform or is defective, then we the consumer gets to send it back and choose their remedy which is either a refund, replacement or repair. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

