Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson





Thabo Mdluli spoke to newly-elected Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko for reaction to the election of Panyaza Lesufi as Gauteng premier.

Newly-elected Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko said that the ANC and new Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s were aiming to bring back the dignity of the governing party.

What we expect from him is to unite the collective of the ANC… Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi with Relebogile Mabotja for Upside of Failure feature in studio. Picture: 702/ Karabo Tebele

The former Gauteng Education MEC was sworn in as the premier of the province on Thursday afternoon.

He shot to victory in a special sitting of the provincial legislature after he went up against the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimanga.

Lesufi garnered 38 votes while Msimanga secured 22 votes.

Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than capable candidate for the job, said Nkomo-Rlehoko.

I know that when we are having Panyaza leading, we are going to go back to the communities. Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson

Lesufi was expected to reshuffle his Cabinet, which will be announced on Friday.

