ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition





The African National Congress’s (ANC’s) decision to elect Lesufi as Gauteng Premier is a form of a succession plan and a period of transition for the party.

It’s not necessarily a bad point to do this, especially, if the ANC has in mind their own preparations for the 2024 election. Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor

FILE: An ANC flag. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.

This is because former Gauteng Premier David Makhura was nearing the end of his term in 2024, explained Kotze.

There is clarity on how nominations will be for the ANC ahead of its national conference in December, he said.

I think the first priority is the 2024 election because that will determine whether they will be able to continue in their current positions… Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor

One cannot at the same time dismiss the December conference because it will decide over and above the top six. It will also decide the NEC members, that’s a very sought-after position for delegates of the different provinces. Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor

As by-election results indicate, it seems that the governing party is losing support at the grassroots level.

Kotze explained that these results are not accurate in predicting the outcome of the 2024 general elections, due to a lack of comparable voter turnout between the two elections.

First of all, the voter turnout is normally even lower than that of national local government elections and so they are seldom really representative of a trend. Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor

