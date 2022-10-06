ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition
The African National Congress’s (ANC’s) decision to elect Lesufi as Gauteng Premier is a form of a succession plan and a period of transition for the party.
It’s not necessarily a bad point to do this, especially, if the ANC has in mind their own preparations for the 2024 election.Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor
This is because former Gauteng Premier David Makhura was nearing the end of his term in 2024, explained Kotze.
There is clarity on how nominations will be for the ANC ahead of its national conference in December, he said.
I think the first priority is the 2024 election because that will determine whether they will be able to continue in their current positions…Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor
One cannot at the same time dismiss the December conference because it will decide over and above the top six. It will also decide the NEC members, that’s a very sought-after position for delegates of the different provinces.Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor
As by-election results indicate, it seems that the governing party is losing support at the grassroots level.
Kotze explained that these results are not accurate in predicting the outcome of the 2024 general elections, due to a lack of comparable voter turnout between the two elections.
First of all, the voter turnout is normally even lower than that of national local government elections and so they are seldom really representative of a trend.Dirk Kotze, UNISA political sciences professor
Listen to the full audio above for more.
More from Politics
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics
Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years.Read More
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka
It's season two of your favourite South African podcast and Tshidi Madia kicks it off with a hot interview: acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka.Read More
Phalatse will remain the former mayor: Makhubele says DA must accept their fate
Phalatse’s attempt to challenge her removal from office had already been dealt with when she filed an interdict and it was thrown out of court, said Makhubele.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Analysing Gauteng's crumbling coalition government
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More