IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy





Africa Melane spoke to Sophie Boulé, cultural attaché at the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS).

The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) and the French embassy in South Africa are expected to have a dialogue aimed at strengthening relations between Africa and Europe.

Other items in the series of dialogues will focus on revitalizing democracy through innovation and creativity.

Cameroon and Nigeria are the next destination for the regional "Our Future: Africa-Europe Dialogues" series.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Boulé added that the forum would also discuss issues of immigration between the continents.

The objective is to renew dialogue between France and Africa. Sophie Boulé , Cultural attaché - French Institute of South Africa

We decided to create a cycle of different forums which will start in Johannesburg, then Cameroon, and also in Nigeria. We will speak about challenges of immigration and democracy. Sophie Boulé , Cultural attaché - French Institute of South Africa

