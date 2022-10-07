HEF appeals for more water & food donations for Jagersfontein residents
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Clete Stevis, co-founder and director of the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund (HEF).
The Humanitarian Empowerment Fund (HEF) is appealing to donors and communities at large for more donations to aid the disaster-hit Jagersfontein in Free State.
The Dis-Chem Foundation had pledged R100,000 and Absa Bank matched their contribution towards relief efforts.
Stevis told 702's Bongani Bingwa that food and water remained the biggest challenge in Jagersfontein.
The dam, belonging to a 150-year-old mine owned by Richemont-Jagersfontein Development, burst last month, killing one person and injuring more than 30 people.
He added that the aftermath of the collapsed dam left a mammoth task of removing the clay.
Water is a huge problem, although many organisations donated water towards the relief, but food is the biggest challenge. We brought some toiletries to people who did not have them, and we will be going back again next week to bring more relief and sustainability.Clete Stevis, Co-founder and director - Humanitarian Empowerment Fund
There is nothing left, and the clay formed from the dam is going to be the biggest challenge to remove.Clete Stevis, Co-founder and director - Humanitarian Empowerment Fund
