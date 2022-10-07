'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions





Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dr Mark Human, chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) and chair of Sama’s human rights, law and ethics committee.

There is a high possibility that a patient can return home from the hospital without getting medical services from doctors.

According to Dr Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.

He also said that the loss of doctors from the fraternity brings constraints to the healthcare system.

We have run out of doctors, we are way below recommended number of doctors per capita. Dr Mark Human, Chairperson Gauteng branch - South African Medical Association

The amount of people that you are being forced to deal with is basically a physical impossibility as you don’t have the time or available hours or manpower to be able to deliver medical services appropriately. Dr Mark Human, Chairperson Gauteng branch - South African Medical Association

The national Department of Health has come under scrutiny for its recruitment drive for medical interns and community service health workers.

Working conditions continue to worsen as most hospitals in Gauteng do not have proper running water as mobile toilets and water tankers are prioritised.

It is difficult to understand why the placement numbers and interns numbers don’t match exactly. They can see this number of interns and graduates coming but there is a mismatch between national and provincial health. Dr Mark Human, Chairperson Gauteng branch - South African Medical Association

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.