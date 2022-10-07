Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker
Emergency services have confirmed that no one was harmed after a fire that ripped through the Cape Town home of local filmmaker, Craig Foster, on Thursday.
Fire, police and ambulance crews were called to the property in Murdoch Valley at 10am on Thursday morning.
Speaking to the Daily Maverick, local resident Matthew Steward, said the damage to the house was “pretty bad”.
It's believed that neither Foster, nor his wife, fellow filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan, were home at the time of the blaze.
Foster is a globally renowned filmmaker, best known for his Oscar-winning documentary, My Octopus Teacher, which scooped the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2021.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker
More from Local
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November
The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.Read More
WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head
A video went viral of a waitress accidentally popping open a champagne bottle on the head of a patron in a restaurant.Read More
WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine
A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates.Read More
'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions
According to the chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Mark Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.Read More
HEF appeals for more water & food donations for Jagersfontein residents
The non-profit organisation has partnered with Dis-Chem Foundation to assist with logistics and distribution in the area.Read More
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy
The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.Read More
R300m SMME Crisis Partnership Fund to ‘unlock’ township economy - Parks Tau
The consortium will take various positions in administering the fund with the Gauteng provincial government taking the forefront, said Tau.Read More
How to ensure your body corporate is performing its duties
As a sectional title owner, it is crucial that you know what the body corporate of your complex is up to.Read More
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.Read More