WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In the video, the waitress is seen conversing with another patron (in the orange dress), holding the champagne in her hand, and as she walks away, the bottle pops and showers the patron with champagne.
Sis face said it all 😭 pic.twitter.com/oevtnqEcGH' Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) October 5, 2022
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ginasanders/ginasanders1505/ginasanders150500251/39706813-champagne-bottle-is-opened-cork-shoots-from-champagne-bottle-symbolic-photo-for-the-year-new-years-e.jpg
More from Local
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November
The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.Read More
WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine
A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates.Read More
'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions
According to the chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Mark Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.Read More
Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker
Fire services were called to the property, belonging to documentary maker Craig Foster, on Thursday morning.Read More
HEF appeals for more water & food donations for Jagersfontein residents
The non-profit organisation has partnered with Dis-Chem Foundation to assist with logistics and distribution in the area.Read More
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy
The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.Read More
R300m SMME Crisis Partnership Fund to ‘unlock’ township economy - Parks Tau
The consortium will take various positions in administering the fund with the Gauteng provincial government taking the forefront, said Tau.Read More
How to ensure your body corporate is performing its duties
As a sectional title owner, it is crucial that you know what the body corporate of your complex is up to.Read More
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.Read More