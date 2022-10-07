SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November





JOHANNESBURG - If you plan on getting or renewing your passport, there are only three weeks left to do so at the current fee.

The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.

On Thursday, the Government Gazette published an official notice by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stating that a standard, 32-page passport will cost from 1 November cost R600 instead of the R400 it was set at in 2011.

There will be a big price hike for a 48-page "maxi" passport, which is especially popular among business people, and will cost R1,200, double the standard passport price.

In the event that a document is lost or damaged, passport replacements will cost double the standard issue fee under the new fee structure, unless the original had been "lost, stolen or damaged through no negligence on the owner's part".

