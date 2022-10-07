Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:15
Food Feature-Chunky Chau at the Firs in Rosebank
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Carmen Graham - Owner and Manager of Chunky Chau Restaurant
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature-Tips for Planning the Perfect Momcation
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Gabbi Brondani - Writer & Travel Correspondent
Today at 14:05
Upside of failure with Akin Omotoso
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Akin Omotoso - Film Director, Writer and Actor
Today at 14:35
The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Miro Chakaryan - Violinist & Member of The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 15:20
Shortage of healthcare workers in SA another pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibongiseni Delihlazo, DENOSA Spokesperson
Today at 15:50
[ANALYSIS] Police station robberies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: How Much More Economic Growth Can the Planet Sustain?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Buchanan - Author of Forecast: What Physics, Meteorology and the Natural Sciences Can Teach Us About Economics at ...
Today at 18:11
ZOOM: What should be corporates' responsibility against a culture of corruption and state capture ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - chair at Sygnia Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November. 7 October 2022 10:58 AM
WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head A video went viral of a waitress accidentally popping open a champagne bottle on the head of a patron in a restaurant. 7 October 2022 10:49 AM
WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates. 7 October 2022 10:42 AM
View all Local
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC. 6 October 2022 7:55 PM
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabas... 6 October 2022 6:17 PM
View all Politics
What the law says about returning sex toys for a refund Relebogile Maboja talks to consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler on return policies for sexual health products. 7 October 2022 6:44 AM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had s... 6 October 2022 4:16 PM
A black card as a marker of wealth and status is now a thing of the past More recently some banks are pulling away from that, giving the average consumer access to black cards. 6 October 2022 3:54 PM
JHB Pride returns in 2022 Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration. 6 October 2022 1:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 11:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener. 6 October 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November

7 October 2022 10:58 AM
by Simangele Legodi
Aaron Motsoaledi
South African passport

The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.

JOHANNESBURG - If you plan on getting or renewing your passport, there are only three weeks left to do so at the current fee.

The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.

On Thursday, the Government Gazette published an official notice by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi stating that a standard, 32-page passport will cost from 1 November cost R600 instead of the R400 it was set at in 2011.

There will be a big price hike for a 48-page "maxi" passport, which is especially popular among business people, and will cost R1,200, double the standard passport price.

passportpng

In the event that a document is lost or damaged, passport replacements will cost double the standard issue fee under the new fee structure, unless the original had been "lost, stolen or damaged through no negligence on the owner's part".

passport2png

This article first appeared on EWN : SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November




More from Local

Picture: © ginasanders/123rf.com

WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head

7 October 2022 10:49 AM

A video went viral of a waitress accidentally popping open a champagne bottle on the head of a patron in a restaurant.

Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of a dishwashing machine. Picture: Screenshot/ Supplied

WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine

7 October 2022 10:42 AM

A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates.

Read More arrow_forward

© scukrov/123rf.com

'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions

7 October 2022 10:10 AM

According to the chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Mark Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.

Read More arrow_forward

Local filmmaker Craig Foster's house was damaged in a fire on 6 October 2022. Picture: Cape Medical Response

Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker

7 October 2022 9:30 AM

Fire services were called to the property, belonging to documentary maker Craig Foster, on Thursday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

HEF appeals for more water & food donations for Jagersfontein residents

7 October 2022 8:55 AM

The non-profit organisation has partnered with Dis-Chem Foundation to assist with logistics and distribution in the area.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa and France flags seen ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the Union buildings where he will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Pictures: GCIS

IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy

7 October 2022 8:40 AM

The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Gauteng MEC for economic development, agriculture, environment, and rural development, Parks Tau. Picture: @TauParks/Twitter.

R300m SMME Crisis Partnership Fund to ‘unlock’ township economy - Parks Tau

7 October 2022 6:42 AM

The consortium will take various positions in administering the fund with the Gauteng provincial government taking the forefront, said Tau.

Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

How to ensure your body corporate is performing its duties

7 October 2022 6:40 AM

As a sectional title owner, it is crucial that you know what the body corporate of your complex is up to.

Read More arrow_forward

© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council

6 October 2022 9:18 PM

Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert

6 October 2022 6:17 PM

The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.

Read More arrow_forward

