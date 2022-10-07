The Standard Bank Gallery returns with the ‘We are Culture' exhibition
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Standard Bank Gallery curator and manager, Dr Sami Mdluli, about the gallery's 2022 exhibition, titled We are Culture.
We are Culture showcases the talent of thirteen young artists making waves across the country's creative landscape featuring fashion, music, sculpture, performance art and more.
Mdluli says the multi-disciplinary exhibition is a way for young people to claim their position in (re)shaping the contemporary African narrative through remarkable creativity.
We are Culture promises to give audience members a good sense of what's happening with young creatives in the country on the ground.
It gives you a good sense of what's going on the ground in terms of what young creative people are doing at the moment, what are their concerns, what are they saying... It's also about listening and you listen through looking and looking at the visual languages that they're using to tell their stories.Dr Sami Mdluli, curator and manager - Standard Bank Gallery
Scroll up for the full interview.
