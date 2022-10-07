Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 4:03).
US officials are holding two Russians who arrived in Alaska on a small boat.
The men, who fled after being conscripted to fight in their country’s ailing invasion of Ukraine, are seeking asylum.
They made the gruelling 480-kilometre journey to freedom, and are now in Anchorage, Alaska's largest city, for "vetting and screening".
About 260,000 Russian men have fled the country since Vladimir Putin announced troop mobilisation a few weeks ago.
Many others are using extreme measures to avoid the draft, including self-mutilation.
It’s not iced over this time of the year… They jumped in a boat to get to America to escape the Russian military…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Russians are fleeing to all parts… and now Alaska, wow.Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 4:03).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38616428_us-state-alaska-political-map-with-capital-juneau-national-borders-important-cities-rivers-and-lakes.html?vti=lu6yrtd5omr3dpz1ks-1-10
