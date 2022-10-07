Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Dr Gerhard Verdoorn - director of the Griffon Poison Information Centre.

The owner of the empty flat in Durban paid a man who had placed an advert on WhatsApp to treat a borer infestation.

According to the Pest Control Federation of South Africa's vice-president - Moses Chetty, the invoice reveals that the man used a product containing aluminium phosphide, which reacts with moisture to become a lethal phosphine gas.

According to Dr Gerhard Verdoorn - director of the Griffon Poison Information Centre, the tragic death of Nicholas and Matri Molver is by no means an isolated incident as people are dying due to the belief that aluminium phosphide can be used to fumigate cockroaches.

Two weeks ago, a two-year-old died after a family used it for indoor fumigation, and about a year ago, a family in the Free State bought the product for indoor fumigation which resulted in the deaths of children and adults in the family.

It’s not the chemical, it’s the illegal or misuse of the chemical that results in these consequences. Dr Gerhard Verdoorn, Director of the Griffon Poison Information Centre

Verdoorn says in order for members of the public to protect themselves they need to ask the particular individual or company to produce a registration certificate as a pest control operator from the Department of Agriculture. The certificate needs to specify it's a fumigation certificate.

Members of the public can report unlawful use of the product to CropLife South Africa, who will investigate and report it to the regulatory authorities.

