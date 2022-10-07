The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison





First up today on The Midday Report, former President Jacob Zuma has been 'released' from prison. Though technically the former president wasn't currently incarcerated in a physical prison cell, he was serving a 15-month jail sentence after he was found guilty of contempt by the Constitutional Court in June 2021.

He would have stepped out of his cell today if he had not already been released on medical parole one year ago, notes host Mandy Wiener.

This means that the correctional services department will remove Jacob Zuma from the correctional services administrative system and he is, from a legal perspective, now a free man. This also means, that he can contest for national chair of the African National Congress (ANC).

Mandy Wiener spoke to the spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumaloto for more clarity on the former president's new status quo.

The 7th of October means that Mr Jacob Zuma is being removed from our systems at Correctional Services as his sentence has expired. Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Dept. of Correctional Services

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Newly sworn-in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi prepares to announce his cabinet.

Mpumalanga announces new cabinet

Cosatu observes World Day for Decent Work by staging protest.

Transnet announces Force majeure at Transnet port terminals this as strike action continues.

The Police Ministry and the eThekwini municipality are teaming up to decisively deal with crime and causative factors of crime in some of the most violent areas in the municipality.

The University of Cape Town council deliberates on how to move forward with investigation into the allegations of capture and misconduct against Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor (VC), and Babalwa Ngonyama, the Chair of Council.

Lesotho Elections underway.

