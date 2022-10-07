The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
First up today on The Midday Report, former President Jacob Zuma has been 'released' from prison. Though technically the former president wasn't currently incarcerated in a physical prison cell, he was serving a 15-month jail sentence after he was found guilty of contempt by the Constitutional Court in June 2021.
He would have stepped out of his cell today if he had not already been released on medical parole one year ago, notes host Mandy Wiener.
This means that the correctional services department will remove Jacob Zuma from the correctional services administrative system and he is, from a legal perspective, now a free man. This also means, that he can contest for national chair of the African National Congress (ANC).
Mandy Wiener spoke to the spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services Singabakho Nxumaloto for more clarity on the former president's new status quo.
The 7th of October means that Mr Jacob Zuma is being removed from our systems at Correctional Services as his sentence has expired.Singabakho Nxumalo, spokesperson for the Dept. of Correctional Services
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Newly sworn-in Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi prepares to announce his cabinet.
- Mpumalanga announces new cabinet
- Cosatu observes World Day for Decent Work by staging protest.
- Transnet announces Force majeure at Transnet port terminals this as strike action continues.
- The Police Ministry and the eThekwini municipality are teaming up to decisively deal with crime and causative factors of crime in some of the most violent areas in the municipality.
- The University of Cape Town council deliberates on how to move forward with investigation into the allegations of capture and misconduct against Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, the vice-chancellor (VC), and Babalwa Ngonyama, the Chair of Council.
- Lesotho Elections underway.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
More from Politics
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson
Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson.Read More
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition
Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics
Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years.Read More
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More