LISTEN: Understanding the work of traffic controllers
Clement Manyathela spoke to Kuki Tshabalala - superintendent at Tshwane Metro Police and OUTsurance traffic controllers - Nthabiseng Moloto and Johnson Dlamini.
Power outages have had a negative impact on the movement of traffic and pedestrians due to traffic lights not functioning.
Traffic controllers are brought in to ease bumper-to-bumper traffic when Eskom's power cuts are implemented.
There are two types of pointsmen, static pointsmen, who are assigned to specific high-traffic intersections, and mobile pointsmen, who are dispatched to traffic hot spots at a moment’s notice.
Clement Manyathela spoke to the traffic controllers from Tshwane and Johannesburg, about how they conduct their work on 702's Across the Desk feature.
OUTsurance and traffic management through the Department of Transport embarked on a recruitment drive of traffic controllers to assist with directing cars in the event traffic lights do not function.
Superintendent Tshabalala advised that anyone is eligible for recruitment as a traffic controller.
Joining the conversation, Moloto from Tshwane said that they have a WhatsApp group for the purpose of swift communication should traffic lights not operate.
The recruitment goes to everyone who wants to apply, and everybody must go with the recruitment process as they have to apply as everyone else. We use radios while on intersection when reporting incidents and traffic controllers are barred from using cell phones.Kuki Tshabalala, Superintendent - Tshwane Metro Police
We do have a traffic WhatsApp group with the traffic department, so with Tshwane, we have a team that get traffic lights are fixed more often after lodging the call.Nthabiseng Moloto, Traffic controller - OUTsurance
Moloto also added that congestion on the road is what brings the thrill to her job.
I actually don’t have a favourite, but I like an intersection that has many cars because when there is too much traffic, you do enjoy, and the two hours’ time goes by [quickly].Nthabiseng Moloto, Traffic controller - OUTsurance
We leave as early as around 4am because we are starting around at 6am and you need to be at the intersection fifteen minutes prior to assess your work. You have to leave the house early, we do get mugged, so that is just the dangers of our job.Johnson Dlamini, Traffic controller - OUTsurance
Source : 702
