Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
South Africans doing great things with multimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence Andrea Walters talking about her exhibition work ‘Over My Dead Body.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Andrea Walters - ultimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulerel... 7 October 2022 8:54 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves. 7 October 2022 2:34 PM
Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death The death of a Durban couple last week raised eyebrows after it was revealed that they could have possibly inhaled a toxic pestici... 7 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
View all Politics
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector... 6 October 2022 9:18 PM
View all Business
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail' Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene. 7 October 2022 4:42 PM
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive? Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you? 7 October 2022 4:37 PM
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
View all Sport
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
View all World
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
View all Africa
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
OPINION: Can South Africa start over? Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu. 6 October 2022 11:01 AM
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener. 6 October 2022 5:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?

7 October 2022 4:37 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Money
Love
money and relationships

Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?

Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Shelly Lewin on how finances can be used by one partner to dominate the other.

Money is a central aspect of our daily lives. It determines where we stay, what we eat and even the schools our children attend.

So, it is not surprising when it crops up in the most intimate aspect of our lives – our romantic relationships.

Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?

Lewin said the need for control and dominance often stems from traditional and typically gendered expectations of a partner’s role.

The wealthier partner can wield their money as a powerful tool to control, dictate and dominate their lover and take advantage of their financial vulnerability.

"Money like sex can be used to demonstrate power," said the relationship coach.

The main sort of sign is one person becomes the sort of gatekeeper to all the money.

Shelly Lewin, Relationship coach

An abuser aims to isolate their partner so they become financially dependent on them.

Lewin added that these relationship constructs are adopted unconsciously and inherited from what we have witnessed in childhood.

Economic abuse is you’re preventing someone from getting a job or keeping a job… It’s all linked to you making your partner dependent on you so that you can have more control.

Shelly Lewin, Relationship coach

A healthy relationship is one where both partners are seen as equal and opposite. This creates a climate for a mutually beneficial relationship, she said.

Listen to the full audio above.




7 October 2022 4:37 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Money
Love
money and relationships

More from Lifestyle

Akin Omotoso. Picture: facebook.com/akin.omotoso

Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail'

7 October 2022 4:42 PM

Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million

7 October 2022 3:28 PM

After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Rocking the daisies/Instagram.

Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to take a break this weekend

7 October 2022 2:54 PM

Here are a few ways to take a break from the weekly madness of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms'. Picture: Supplied

'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp

7 October 2022 1:11 PM

Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank Art Gallery's 'We are Culture' exhibition. Picture: facebook.com/StandardBankArts

The Standard Bank Gallery returns with the ‘We are Culture' exhibition

7 October 2022 11:43 AM

Saturday marks the last day you can view the Standard Bank Gallery's 'We are Culture' exhibition in Johannesburg - the first since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

How to ensure your body corporate is performing its duties

7 October 2022 6:40 AM

As a sectional title owner, it is crucial that you know what the body corporate of your complex is up to.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wavemovies/123rf

Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business

6 October 2022 10:39 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Oscar Chalupsky became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence. Picture: @OscarChalupsky/Twitter

'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky

6 October 2022 4:16 PM

In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

A black card as a marker of wealth and status is now a thing of the past

6 October 2022 3:54 PM

More recently some banks are pulling away from that, giving the average consumer access to black cards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

JHB Pride returns in 2022

6 October 2022 1:21 PM

Pride of Africa has announced the official details of the 33rd Johannesburg Pride celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning

Local

HEF appeals for more water & food donations for Jagersfontein residents

Local

'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions

Local

EWN Highlights

UNHCR alarmed by killing of 2 Somali refugees in EC

7 October 2022 8:23 PM

Collapse of DA-led Joburg coalition - a lesson for the party, says Zille

7 October 2022 7:52 PM

Polls close in troubled Lesotho after parliamentary vote

7 October 2022 7:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA