Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?





Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Shelly Lewin on how finances can be used by one partner to dominate the other.

Money is a central aspect of our daily lives. It determines where we stay, what we eat and even the schools our children attend.

So, it is not surprising when it crops up in the most intimate aspect of our lives – our romantic relationships.

Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?

Lewin said the need for control and dominance often stems from traditional and typically gendered expectations of a partner’s role.

The wealthier partner can wield their money as a powerful tool to control, dictate and dominate their lover and take advantage of their financial vulnerability.

"Money like sex can be used to demonstrate power," said the relationship coach.

The main sort of sign is one person becomes the sort of gatekeeper to all the money. Shelly Lewin, Relationship coach

An abuser aims to isolate their partner so they become financially dependent on them.

Lewin added that these relationship constructs are adopted unconsciously and inherited from what we have witnessed in childhood.

Economic abuse is you’re preventing someone from getting a job or keeping a job… It’s all linked to you making your partner dependent on you so that you can have more control. Shelly Lewin, Relationship coach

A healthy relationship is one where both partners are seen as equal and opposite. This creates a climate for a mutually beneficial relationship, she said.

Listen to the full audio above.