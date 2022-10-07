Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive?
Clement Manyathela spoke to relationship coach Shelly Lewin on how finances can be used by one partner to dominate the other.
Money is a central aspect of our daily lives. It determines where we stay, what we eat and even the schools our children attend.
So, it is not surprising when it crops up in the most intimate aspect of our lives – our romantic relationships.
Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you?
Lewin said the need for control and dominance often stems from traditional and typically gendered expectations of a partner’s role.
The wealthier partner can wield their money as a powerful tool to control, dictate and dominate their lover and take advantage of their financial vulnerability.
"Money like sex can be used to demonstrate power," said the relationship coach.
The main sort of sign is one person becomes the sort of gatekeeper to all the money.Shelly Lewin, Relationship coach
An abuser aims to isolate their partner so they become financially dependent on them.
Lewin added that these relationship constructs are adopted unconsciously and inherited from what we have witnessed in childhood.
Economic abuse is you’re preventing someone from getting a job or keeping a job… It’s all linked to you making your partner dependent on you so that you can have more control.Shelly Lewin, Relationship coach
A healthy relationship is one where both partners are seen as equal and opposite. This creates a climate for a mutually beneficial relationship, she said.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33804715_worried-young-african-american-couple-looking-through-bills-online.html?term=debt%2Bblack&vti=lj51dwle6urrcs53ho-1-14
More from Lifestyle
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail'
Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene.Read More
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to take a break this weekend
Here are a few ways to take a break from the weekly madness of life.Read More
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
The Standard Bank Gallery returns with the ‘We are Culture' exhibition
Saturday marks the last day you can view the Standard Bank Gallery's 'We are Culture' exhibition in Johannesburg - the first since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.Read More
How to ensure your body corporate is performing its duties
As a sectional title owner, it is crucial that you know what the body corporate of your complex is up to.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
'No Retreat, No Surrender': The story of sports legend, cancer warrior Chalupsky
In 2019, Chalupsky was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma which is an incurable bone marrow cancer and he was told that he only had six months to live.Read More
A black card as a marker of wealth and status is now a thing of the past
More recently some banks are pulling away from that, giving the average consumer access to black cards.Read More