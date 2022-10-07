Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
South Africans doing great things with multimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence Andrea Walters talking about her exhibition work 'Over My Dead Body.
Andrea Walters - ultimedia artist, activist, contemplative and survivor of domestic violence
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA

7 October 2022 1:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Terrorism
Freedom of Speech
civil society
public participation
Rob Hutchinson
Dear SA
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Clarens Ford
Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill

The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.

Clarens Ford interviews Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson of Dear SA.

A proposed bill could put an end to petitions and public participation in South Africa, warns Hutchinson.

If enacted, the bill could criminalise criticism of the government’s policies or legislation.

The public participation process of the “Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill” ends on 18 October.

Hutchinson urges South Africans to make their voices heard before it is too late.

© pjirawat/123rf.com
© pjirawat/123rf.com

It’s a very problematic bill… a great example of government overreach… anybody who is outspoken against the government, or its policies, can be listed as a terrorist…

Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson - Dear SA

It encroaches on personal freedoms and human rights by curbing freedom of expression and association, a problem for investigative journalism… non-profit organisations… and individuals who send in petitions…

Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson - Dear SA

Ford interviewed Hutchinson – scroll up to listen.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA




