New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
Clarens Ford interviews Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson of Dear SA.
A proposed bill could put an end to petitions and public participation in South Africa, warns Hutchinson.
If enacted, the bill could criminalise criticism of the government’s policies or legislation.
The public participation process of the “Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill” ends on 18 October.
Hutchinson urges South Africans to make their voices heard before it is too late.
It’s a very problematic bill… a great example of government overreach… anybody who is outspoken against the government, or its policies, can be listed as a terrorist…Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson - Dear SA
It encroaches on personal freedoms and human rights by curbing freedom of expression and association, a problem for investigative journalism… non-profit organisations… and individuals who send in petitions…Rob Hutchinson, Chairperson - Dear SA
Ford interviewed Hutchinson – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_138177111_concept-on-the-topic-of-freedom-of-speech-censorship-freedom-of-press-international-human-right-day-.html?vti=lc4a13sokvuv3u141t-1-31
More from Local
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms
Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulereleni’s Devon Police Station.Read More
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.Read More
Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death
The death of a Durban couple last week raised eyebrows after it was revealed that they could have possibly inhaled a toxic pesticide through fumes emanating from an illegal fumigation from an empty flat next door.Read More
LISTEN: Understanding the work of traffic controllers
Traffic controllers must arrive at their intersection stations fifteen minutes before the start of their shift.Read More
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November
The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.Read More
WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head
A video went viral of a waitress accidentally popping open a champagne bottle on the head of a patron in a restaurant.Read More
WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine
A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates.Read More
'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions
According to the chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Mark Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.Read More
Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker
Fire services were called to the property, belonging to documentary maker Craig Foster, on Thursday morning.Read More
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson
Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson.Read More
ANALYSIS: Lesufi's election as GP premier points to ANC's transition
Thabo Mdluli interviewed UNISA political sciences professor Dirk Kotze for an analysis of the ANC.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
The Midday Report Express: JHB Mayor say water shortage 'is not a major crisis'
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Thoko Didiza speaks about her past, present and future in politics
Cabinet Minister Thoko Didiza was in the 702 studio talking about her experiences as a political leader over the last 28 years.Read More
Political analyst: Handing over power to Panyaza Lesufi a 'non-event '
Panyaza Lesufi, the ANC's preferred candidate, is expected to become the 7th premier of Gauteng on Thursday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'I would be humbled, but with deep pain,' Lesufi on possibly replacing Makhura
Following Gauteng Premier David Makhura's resignation from his position on Tuesday, it is anticipated that Lesufi will be elected to this position in the Provincial Legislature on Thursday.Read More
More from Opinion
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp
Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be, but its unintentional campiness makes the epic fantasy worth the ride, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
OPINION: Can South Africa start over?
Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The hope and despair of living in South Africa
It is simply not enough to just lament the failings and feel the despair, we have to build on the hope, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Siya Kolisi's the face of a cryptocurrency educational campaign - does it work?
An ad expert says a billboard featuring Kolisi's face and Luno branding doesn't promote any meaningful messaging to people passing it.Read More
[WATCH] Buddy's back! Toyota brings the paw-sitivity after KZN flood damage
Toyota brought back an old South African favourite after announcing its Durban plant is back up and running.Read More
Avoiding the either/or trap: How 'both/and' thinking can help decision-making
Either/or thinking limits our life choices. The new book 'Both/And Thinking: Embracing Creative Tensions to Solve Your Toughest Problems' explores a different way.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa vs business heads: it's not the same playing field
If businesspeople like Rob Hersov tried to run a country, the country would be left more than wanting, writes Yonela Diko.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Renewables agent De Ruyter is distracting from fixing Eskom
Whatever renewables installation we are chasing as the dream replacement of aging coal plants, we can only realistically hope for less than half the output, writes Yonal Diko.Read More
More from Business
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane.Read More
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small business in current South Africa.Read More
Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Minerals Council SA says Transnet's failing rail and port systems have resulted in a R50 billion export loss for the mining sector so far this year.Read More
'Expropriation Bill in current form will not pass test of Constitution' - expert
The Bill introduces instances where zero compensation could be paid for expropriated land. The Money Show interviews Bulelwa Mabasa from the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform.Read More
Taps run dry in Johannesburg, despite having full dams
Day Zero has arrived in much of Africa’s richest city, but there is no drought.Read More
OPINION: Can South Africa start over?
Leadership quality refers to efforts to develop conscience leaders who place the interest of SA first, writes BMF's Ndlovu.Read More
Giving back to small businesses
One Percent Accounting is aiming to help 50 small businesses get started after a challenging two years.Read More
R300m fund to provide access to capital for SSMEs in Gauteng townships
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund's described as a game changer for township business inclusion and can be replicated across all provinces.Read More
Eskom 'shopping' for electricity - '1000MW won't solve Stage 4, but will help'
Eskom is reportedly looking for 1 000MW of surplus electricity 'that may exist out there in customers that are willing to generate into the grid'.Read More
Two sound technologies to know about
From making silent things noisy to selling your voiceRead More