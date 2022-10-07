Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced the suspension of load shedding at 5am on Saturday after South Africa experienced its longest stretch of power cuts to date.
The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.
The country has moved from several stages of load shedding from the second week of September including stage 6 power cuts.
“Since yesterday afternoon a generation unit each at Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations have returned to service,” said the power utility on Friday afternoon.
Eskom added that it would provide a further update on Sunday afternoon.
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 7, 2022
Loadshedding will be suspended at 05:00 on Saturday morning owing to lower weekend demand
and adequate emergency generation reserves. pic.twitter.com/DNJV0IDZqH
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
