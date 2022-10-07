[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
Click here for pictures of the "apartment".
CAPE TOWN - A 0.5 bedroom (what does that even mean?) “Studio apartment” in Sea Point is on sale for R1.5 million.
The tiny property, found behind its garage, consists of a single room large enough for not much more than a bed.
There is a small bathroom but no place for cooking.
Location, location, location… and a garage, we suppose?
Click here to view the advertisement - and pictures of the "apartment".
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_136085075_poor-and-rich-life-at-the-sea-point-beach-promenade-in-cape-town-south-africa-.html
