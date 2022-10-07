[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million





CAPE TOWN - A 0.5 bedroom (what does that even mean?) “Studio apartment” in Sea Point is on sale for R1.5 million.

The tiny property, found behind its garage, consists of a single room large enough for not much more than a bed.

There is a small bathroom but no place for cooking.

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

Location, location, location… and a garage, we suppose?

