Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail'





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to actor, writer and director, Akin Omotoso, on how drama school taught him that the road to success is not being afraid to fail.

Omotoso began his journey in entertainment in drama school at the University of Cape Town.

It was there where the creator learned that the journey to success is riddled with lessons, failures, and patience.

He credits his view on life as an optimistic realist largely due to his experiences in the drama school, detailing how he saw a brilliant stage actor work as a waiter off stage.

It was because of this that he knew that if he wanted success, he had to play the long game and that he had to be more than just an actor.

His inclination towards storytelling led Omotoso to simultaneously learn the art of filmmaking while he continued his studies as an actor.

It was so clear that, like, you could be an amazing performer but that doesn't mean you get to practise your craft every night, every day... Very early on in drama school I figured out I needed another career. Like, acting couldn't just be the thing, I needed to figure something else out... From the time I was in drama school... I could already see the challenges that will present themselves in the industry I was in. Akin Omotoso, actor, writer and director

This led Omotoso to craft a career both behind the screen as a filmmaker, and in front of it as an actor.

I've always had a very grounded reality about our industry... I was surrounded by actors and artists and so growing up... I was able to see the life and just understand it and so [I was] very realistic about the world... I'm an optimist but, for me, it's always grounded in reality. Akin Omotoso, actor, writer and director

Omotoso has since had a formidable career in film and television with credits across the board, including in Rise, Isidingo, Tell Me Sweet Something and Catching Feelings.

The one thing that drama school taught us really strongly was, 'don't be scared to fail and then you can pick yourself up'. I think I've taken that with me... It's because I'm not scared to fail that, thankfully, I made it this far. Akin Omotoso, actor, writer and director

You can catch Omotoso's Netflix original, The Brave Ones, streaming now.

