Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms





De Klerk says that police stations are under-resourced and not purposefully built and that the idea of creating a conglomerate of emergency services such as medical, fire and disaster, police, and law enforcement, has been muted for a while now.

The idea is to have a purposeful facility not necessarily a police station.

Whoever robs a police station you would assume had some prior knowledge as to whether it’s an opportune moment to do so and what likely can be faced. Eldered De Klerk, policing expert

De Klerk says a gun does not have to be in the same facility as where the police usually do their work and could be in another facility, however public leadership fails to follow through with ideas. In addition, whether or not police are adequately trained, there seems to be a lack of complacency with the police.

Unfortunately a lot of times the people who work in community service centers almost see it as a punishment rather than a dedicated duty. Eldered De Klerk, policing expert

According to De Klerk, The National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 speaks about competency and competency specific for specific roles at police stations, therefore police should be capable and equipped to tackle such crimes.

Each job has competency requirements and it’s the responsibility of the police to endure that there’s sufficient and regular training so that officers learn the kind of discernment to make judgments and follow their systems and protocols that lead to officers being able to be aware to suspect a threat and how to deal it.

