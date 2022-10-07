Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms
De Klerk says that police stations are under-resourced and not purposefully built and that the idea of creating a conglomerate of emergency services such as medical, fire and disaster, police, and law enforcement, has been muted for a while now.
The idea is to have a purposeful facility not necessarily a police station.
Whoever robs a police station you would assume had some prior knowledge as to whether it’s an opportune moment to do so and what likely can be faced.Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
De Klerk says a gun does not have to be in the same facility as where the police usually do their work and could be in another facility, however public leadership fails to follow through with ideas. In addition, whether or not police are adequately trained, there seems to be a lack of complacency with the police.
Unfortunately a lot of times the people who work in community service centers almost see it as a punishment rather than a dedicated duty.Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
According to De Klerk, The National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 speaks about competency and competency specific for specific roles at police stations, therefore police should be capable and equipped to tackle such crimes.
Each job has competency requirements and it’s the responsibility of the police to endure that there’s sufficient and regular training so that officers learn the kind of discernment to make judgments and follow their systems and protocols that lead to officers being able to be aware to suspect a threat and how to deal it.
Scroll up to listen to the full story.
More from Local
Eskom to suspend load shedding on Saturday morning
The utility attributes the load shedding respite to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves.Read More
Experts caution against aluminium phosphide pesticide after Durban couple death
The death of a Durban couple last week raised eyebrows after it was revealed that they could have possibly inhaled a toxic pesticide through fumes emanating from an illegal fumigation from an empty flat next door.Read More
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA
The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted.Read More
LISTEN: Understanding the work of traffic controllers
Traffic controllers must arrive at their intersection stations fifteen minutes before the start of their shift.Read More
SA passport fees to increase by 50% from 1 November
The application fee for a standard South African passport, whether for an adult or child, will increase by 50% on 1 November.Read More
WATCH: Champagne bottle pops open on patron's head
A video went viral of a waitress accidentally popping open a champagne bottle on the head of a patron in a restaurant.Read More
WATCH: 101 things you didn't know about your dishwashing machine
A video went viral of a woman giving 101 lessons on how a dishwashing machine operates.Read More
'We've run out of doctors': Gauteng Sama alarmed over poor working conditions
According to the chair of the Gauteng branch of the South African Medical Association (Sama) Dr Mark Human, they are losing medical doctors due to poor working conditions and a botched recruitment process.Read More
Fire rips through Cape Town home of 'My Octopus Teacher' filmmaker
Fire services were called to the property, belonging to documentary maker Craig Foster, on Thursday morning.Read More